MEXICO – Mother’s Day, a sacred date that Mexicans celebrate on May 10, hinders the fight against the COVID-19 by the authorities in Mexico, who have ordered the closing of flower shops, patisseries and even pantheons to avoid celebrations and crowds .

The actions of the authorities surprised Adrián Luna, who went to the Jamaica Market, the best-known flower sales site in the country’s capital, where hundreds of citizens were making panic purchases because the Mexico City government will close it from from Thursday.

“I do not agree, how do you think? It is a very important date for all Mexicans, for many people in many countries, because it is tradition, this is how our parents taught us, this is how we follow it, we have to continue with this,” he said. Luna in interview.

Mexico reaches its most critical week of the coronavirus, with 27,634 accumulated cases and 2,704 deaths from COVID-19.

The Ministry of Health has estimated the maximum point of infection on May 8, which coincides with the weekend of shopping and celebrations for Mother’s Day.

Given the risk of crowds, mayors in Mexico City, and municipalities of other entities, such as the State of Mexico and Nuevo León, have ordered the closure of cemeteries, patisseries and flower shops.

Even the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced this Wednesday that she would postpone the celebration of Mother’s Day until July 10, so this May 10 there will only be a virtual festival with mariachis, concerts and movies for Internet.

“This May 10 we celebrate at a healthy distance, of course as a family, but with a healthy distance: phone calls, video calls to mothers, grandmothers, and by July 10 we can already get together as a family to celebrate ourselves better,” he said.

PUNCH THE POCKET

Due to the health contingency, the commercial and services sector will stop receiving 36,000 million pesos ($ 1,472 million) this Mother’s Day, 80% of the sales of the previous year, predicted by the Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism ( Concanaco Servytur).

Another sector affected by the lack of this celebration is that of restaurants, with 90% of these establishments closed nationwide and an accumulated drop of 86% in sales, reported the National Chamber of the Restaurant and Seasoned Food Industry (Canirac ).

This is reflected in microentrepreneurs such as Martha Patricia Pérez, who highlights the unprecedented closure, for the first time in its more than 60 years of existence, of the emblematic Jamaica Market, which is now considered “a highly contagious area”, according to the authorities. capitalinas.

“When everything about the disease started, sales started to drop quite a bit and right now they did grind us (they hurt us) because they are going to close us until May 18 and it is said that maybe they won’t open us until 30,” he said. Pérez.

TRADITIONAL IN DANGER

In Mexico, Mother’s Day has been celebrated on May 10 since 1922 by institutionalization of the then Secretary of Public Education, José Vasconcelos.

Since then, Mexicans celebrate this date almost religiously in a country with 32.7 million mothers, calculates the National Institute of Geography and Statistics (Inegi).

For this reason, florists like Iván Huerta find the decision to close traditional markets “wrong”, considering that customers will buy these products in any way in the large chains without retaliation from the authority.

The crematoriums in the Mexican capital are at the limit of their capacity when the country has not yet reached the peak of contagions and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

For small merchants like him, the dilemma is getting sick or losing their main source of income.

“They are both, and the main thing, as we say, if we don’t die in the disease, we starve. Because the money really goes, and if we don’t have a job, where are we going to get to eat? or my wife and daughters, “he said.

