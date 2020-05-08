The fight against the coronavirus, which paralyzed Italy and the world, This week he reached the famous sticker album by the Italian multinational Panini, which created a special series dedicated to those who, with their gestures and dedication, contributed to fighting the pandemic.

The special stickers “anticoronavirus” are available from this Friday on Italian kiosks and Panini promoted them under the motto “Everything will be fine”, as reported by the company in an official note.

As every year, Panini dedicated a section of his album to the highlights of the course. Whether it was usually a great technical move or a fair play gesture, this year the coronavirus pandemic inevitably grabbed the spotlight.

“The coronavirus pandemic enters the album of figurines ‘Calciatori 2019-20’. Panini decided to make three extra stickers, destined to complete the ‘Championship Film’, the special section dedicated to the protagonists and the important moments of the campaign, “reads the official statement provided by the Italian multinational.

And if there is a moment that symbolizes this year’s league season, it is March 9, when Italian Sassuolo striker Francesco “Ciccio” Caputo displayed a banner with the caption “Everything will be fine” after signing a goal against Brescia.

That meeting, already disputed in an atmosphere of fear and tension due to the increase in the number of infections, was the last of the season 2019-2020 Series A, whose future is still uncertain and linked to the evolution of the pandemic. That image occupies the special Panini sticker and will be available from this Fridays together with two other figurines, dedicated to the doctors, nurses and volunteers who cured the infected Italians in hospitals and the Maldini family, in which two people affected by the disease were registered.

“The Scudetto of the heart” is Panini’s motto to offer his tribute to doctors, who worked without pause in trying to help the sick in the intensive care sections of Italian hospitals.

Finally, the last special chrome has been promoted with the motto “Three generations in Serie A”, after Daniel Maldini made his debut in the Italian top division this year, following in the footsteps of his grandfather Cesare Maldini and his father Paolo. If Cesare and Paolo were great defenses in their soccer careers, Daniel chose the front and is one of the most interesting talents of the Milan team, ready to give his contribution to the first team.

Panini dedicated a special sticker to the Maldini family as both Daniel and Paolo were infected by the coronavirus, although fortunately they managed to overcome it without complications.

“The Panini stickers tell the story of Italian football and we have therefore considered it necessary to dedicate space to the consequences in our championship of the coronavirus emergency”, Panini business director Antonio Allegra said.

“According to many of our collectors, This edition of the album ‘Calciatori 2019-20’ could have great value in the coming years, precisely for the particular period to which it refers, “he concluded.

