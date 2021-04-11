The fifth season of ‘the Crown’ will begin filming in July

‘The Crown’ is already preparing its next and long-awaited season The fourth installment arrived on Netflix last November The fifth season will focus on the nineties

Season after season, ‘The Crown’ continues to attract more viewers with the goings-on of Queen Elizabeth II of England and the rest of the ‘Royal family’.

Production on the Netflix series season is scheduled to begin in July, Variety confirms. The fifth installment will feature an entirely new cast of actors playing the iconic royals: Elizabeth debicki will play Princess Diana, Dominic west It will be Prince Charles. Lesley manville will be Princess Margaret, and in the shoes of the queen the actress will be Imelda Staunton.

The cameras hope to begin filming under strict Covid-19 protocols. It is expected that, especially in July, the UK will be much more recovered after the devastating impact of the pandemic. The country will begin easing restrictions on April 12, following a third national shutdown that was implemented in January. Filming on television and in cinema has continued throughout the pandemic, thanks in large part to the swift action taken early on by various industry organizations, including the British Film Institute and producer trade body Pact.

Also produced by Left bank, ‘The Crown’ wrapped up filming on season 4 early, ending production just before the UK’s first lockdown in March 2020. However, Sony-backed Left Bank was able to deliver the series in time for its debut in November.

The last season, which featured the long-awaited arrival of Lady Di, played by Emma corrin, has revitalized the production created by Peter morgan, attracting a wide audience and winning accolades, including this season’s Golden Globes and SAG Awards.

Released in 2016, ‘The Crown’ has followed the royal family for several decades, beginning in the late 1940s and early 1950s with the marriage and early careers of Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip. . The first and second seasons featured Claire foy like the monarch. The third season, released in 2019, moved forward in time until the 1960s and 1970s, replacing the cast as time passed and with Oliva Colman at the head of the cast. The fourth followed the relationship between Princess Diana and Prince Charles throughout the 1980s, while the final season will delve into the 1990s, a very turbulent period for the British royal family.

The series will end with season six, running through the early 2000s. Season five will surely hit the platform in late 2022.

