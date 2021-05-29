The fifth season of “Lucifer” comes to Netflix | Instagram

You have finally reached the famous platform of Netflix the fifth season of “Lucifer” with the handsome and beloved actor Tom ellis and of course the fans are on fire with everything new.

Lucifer has undoubtedly become the premiere most anticipated of the season and is now available in the Netflix catalog.

After 280 days of waiting, this Friday the fifth season of Lucifer finally arrived on the Netflix service, bringing back Tom Ellis as the protagonist.

It should be noted that the fifth season should have come out a few months ago, however, the recordings were postponed due to the arrival of the health contingency due to the virus.

This fifth part divided into two, leaves us with more questions and doubts about the fate of the series’ favorite characters and opens the question of when the sixth season will be released, in La Verdad Noticias we have the answer.

The fifth part of the series starring Tom Ellis arrived this Friday morning on the Netflix platform, thus becoming one of the most anticipated premieres of the streaming service.

In this part we will be able to see the passing of history with the arrival of God and how he will intervene in the fight of Archangel Michael.

There is no doubt that this series has become one of the most popular on Netflix, which rescued it after its cancellation by FOX.

Despite the success of this new stage, the company has already announced that the sixth season, which we will see in 2022, will be the last.

Season six of this series is expected to arrive at the end of this year or mid-2022, as long as the contingency conditions allow it, since the launch, which was unfortunately affected by the virus, as production was delayed.

It is expected that in the sixth and final season, it will feature the original cast that we all know, Ildy Modrovich and Joe Henderson, as they are the main showrunners.

It also stars Lauren German, Lesley-Ann Brandt, Rachael Harris, Aimee Garcia, Kevin Alejandro, Scarlett Estevez, and DB Woodside.

Certainly, as we await an official release date for season six, fans are already beginning to theorize how the Lucifer series may conclude.

Lucifer is an American television series developed by Tom Kapinos that premiered in the United States on Fox on January 25, 2016.

It is based on the DC Comics character created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth and Mike Dringenberg taken from the comic book series The Sandman, who later became the protagonist of a spin-off comic series, both published by DC’s Vertigo press. Comics.

The series is produced by Jerry Bruckheimer Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television.

The series revolves around Lucifer Morningstar (Tom Ellis), the Devil, who leaves Hell for Los Angeles, where he runs his own nightclub and becomes a consultant to the LAPD.

The main and supporting cast includes Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Kevin Alejandro as Detective Daniel “Dan” Espinoza, DB Woodside as Amenadiel, Lesley-Ann Brandt as Mazikeen, and Rachael Harris as Dr. Linda Martin.

Filming took place primarily in Vancouver, British Columbia, before production moved entirely to Los Angeles, California, beginning with season three.

The first season received mixed reviews from critics, although subsequent seasons were rated higher; Many critics especially praised Ellis’s performance.