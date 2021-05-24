The fifth season of ‘La Casa de Papel’ will be divided into two parts that are already dated

Netflix is ​​ready to say goodbye to ‘La casa de papel’, but plans to extend the ending as long as possible. The platform has released the first video trailer for the fifth season, or Part 5 as they call it, and it comes with a surprise: the season will be divided into two parts or volumes.

The good thing is that we already know when the two so many chapters will be released. The first volume will arrive on Netflix on September 3, and the second, with supposedly the end of the heist, and probably of the series, will do so on December 3. Netflix continues to call it “the latest installment in the series.”

Why two volumes?

This is how Álex Pina justifies the division into two volumes: “When we began to write Part 5 in the midst of a pandemic, we felt that we had to change what was expected of a season of ten episodes and We seek by all means to generate a feeling of the end of the season or series finale in that first volume. We decided to work in an extreme war genre and put La Banda on the ropes. In volume 2 we focus more on the emotionality of the charactersIt is a journey through his sentimental map that connects us directly with the farewell. “

The advance certainly evokes the outcome. With a version of Linkin Park’s ‘In the End’ playing in the background and Dalí’s mask being trampled on, the band members find themselves between a rock and a hard place. The Professor (Álvaro Morte), meanwhile, is still trapped at the hands of Inspector Sierra (Najwa Nimri). September 3 is the beginning of the end.