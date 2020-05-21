The expected Euskaltel landed throughout Spain it is already reality. After months of rumors and the recent confirmation that Virgin telco will be the brand usedFinally, we know the details that shape the birth of the new OMV that will boost the fifth national operator.

Virgin will offer fiber and mobile service through the networks deployed by Orange after the agreement reached and thanks to it, will offer speeds of fiber up to 600 Mbps in 18 million homes, fixed and television optional, and the mobile with unlimited gigabytes. Everything under one open and simple digital experience.

In territories where Euskaltel, Telecable and R already had a presence, both brands will remain so that the user can choose between the traditional, closest, or the new Virgin.

Fiber at two speeds and 4K deco for TV viewing

Virgin telco is available with speeds of symmetric fiber to choose between 300 or 600 Mbps, the optional landline telephone has unlimited calls to national landlines and mobiles from 6 euros, and two television packages to choose between 50 channels for 8 euros or 80 channels for 14 euros.

The television service is available for viewing from the television through the Android 4K decoder, which includes control of live broadcasts and access to the content of the last seven days. Virgin television also features multi-device, to see the contents from tables, smartphones, computers, smart TV and Chromecast.

The price of the fiber and television service has monthly installments that start from 33 euros for fiber at 300 Mbps and 39 euros with fiber at 600 Mbps. In any case, with a 12-month stay.

Mobile with unlimited calls and gigabytes

In the mobile section, Virgin telco offers the possibility of contracting fiber combined mobile lines from 6 additional euros with 20 GB, or with unlimited data for 29 euros. Same price for additional lines. In any case, without permanence and with unlimited calls.

Unlimited data is restricted video quality to HD, the messages have a cost of 25 cents / SMS, there is a service multiSIM for 3 euros per month and in case of exhausting all the gigabytes of your rate, the speed is reduced to 16 Kbps during a maximum of 5 GB, although you can also contract bonuses of extra data of 20 GB for 10 euros.

In the case of being interested only in the mobile line, the options to choose from are between 2 GB for 7 euros, 10 GB for 9 euros or 20 GB for 14 euros. It even seems like you can hire only mobile with unlimited data for 37 euros Although at the moment, this option is not available on the web.

There will also be the possibility of hiring landline phone for 12 euros, which includes 4,000 minutes to landlines and 100 minutes to mobiles. If the minutes to mobiles fall short, you can add 4,000 minutes for 2 euros.

All details of Virgin telco rates

