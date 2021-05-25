the fifth generation of the SUV, ready

In a few days, Kia will officially present the fifth generation of the Sportage, the mid-size SUV that will share technical genes with the also new Hyundai Tucson.

May 24, 2021 (2:45 p.m. CET)

The design of the Kia Sportage 2021, about to be revealed

During the next June Kia plans to officially present the fifth and new generation of the Sportage, one of his best-selling SUV-type models in Europe. The new model has been captured a few days ago by photographers specialized in “Spy images” of pre-production vehicles that are finalizing their set-up. On this occasion, it was on the outskirts of the German Nürburgring circuit where the new model was immortalized.

The actual Kia Sportage The fourth generation that is still being sold was officially presented in 2015 and we will soon see the premiere of its fifth and new generation. The latest unofficial information in this regard indicates that his production should start throughout the second half of 2021, while his commercialization would take place at the end of this year or already in early 2022.

The new SUV, acquainted with the internal numbering code “QL”, will be based on the technical platform which premiered in autumn 2020 on Hyundai tucson. From the point of view of its design and pending the publication of its official images, it is to be expected that the Sorento V adopt a less rounded style, with a greater prevalence of angular shapes in your body, with a front grille that could abandon the traditional “tiger nose” style, new headlights with Full Led technology in high position and a more contoured and aerodynamically shaped hood than the fourth generation model.

What the interior of the new SUV might look like

According to the spy images published in the last hours and some unofficial sketches, seen in profile the new Sportage V will have an ascending line from the side windows that lead the view towards a mighty C-pillar. The roof runs almost horizontally and ends in a spoiler towards the rear end. In this lag, the gate will adopt new forms and will accommodate headlamps with vertical forms.

In the inside it is more than likely that the new SUV “copies” the style of the recent launches of the South Korean firm. It will most certainly incorporate a sporty-looking steering wheel with a small deflector and three spokes, as well as a digital display for the instrumentation panel behind the wheel and another large display in the center of the dashboard from where you will have access to all functions and different options of the multimedia information, navigation, entertainment and connectivity system, with the possibility in this last aspect of connecting several telephones at the same time. Likewise, passengers will be able to enjoy on board the advances of the new multimedia platform Nvidia Drive, equipped with new connected and audiovisual services, as well as navigation and artificial intelligence.

Kia Sorento 2021: varied mechanical offer

The most recent unofficial information to which we have had access anticipates that the new Sportage V will have a very varied mechanical offer, with vdiesel and gasoline versions, many of them accompanied by the 48V micro-hybrid mild-hybrid technology.

Hybrid technology will be very present in the mechanical range of the Sportage V

Like its “brother,” the 2020 Hyundai Tucson, the qThe fifth generation of Kia’s SUV should also feature a non-rechargeable 1.6T HEV hybrid version of about 230 hp, in addition to a plug-in hybrid 1.6T PHEV variant of about 265 hp. The big surprise in the new delivery of the average SUV of the Asian firm would come from the hand of a hypothetical variant one hundred percent electric, which would not be available until the end of 2022 or already at the beginning of 2023.

Lastly, in terms of safety and of driving assistance systems, technologies such as lane keeping device, control of adaptive cruise and blind spot surveillance control, among others.