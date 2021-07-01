The fifth-generation iPad Air would arrive with an OLED screen

The latest rumors from the Apple world indicate that the company will adopt OLED displays on various iPad models. This update will start as early as next year with the iPad Air and it will arrive a little later, in 2023, at iPad Pro.

Currently, the Cupertino company uses OLED technology only in the Apple Watch and the iPhone. The latest iPad Air (2020) model features an LED screen and the iPad Pro (2020) equips a Mini-LED panel, commercially known as Liquid Retina XDR.

However, this could change. In agreement with the predictions of the renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the specialized site The Elec affirms that Apple will launch an iPad with a 10.86-inch OLED screen in 2022. The rumor does not indicate the specific model, but if the screen diagonal is taken into account, it can be deduced that it is an iPad Air.

The rumors also go much further. Apple would be preparing an iPad of 11 and 12.9 inches with OLED technology for 2023. According to the screen diagonal, everything indicates that it is the Pro models. In all cases, the Cupertino company would use Samsung Display as a supplier, an industry giant capable of coping with high demands.

OLED panels seem to be close to the iPad

The Elec says that the OLED screens of the iPad Air will arrive with even more improvements. This panel technology will adopt a rigid option that protects “organic” light diodes and “inorganic” semiconductors from water and oxygen. Those of the iPad Air, meanwhile, will use a combination of flexible OLED on a rigid one.

One of the obstacles that Apple faces when it comes to expanding OLED technology to other of its products is price. These panels provide improvements such as lower power consumption, high contrast levels and they do not need external sources of light, but they are more expensive to manufacture.

OLED panels are a different proposition than the mini-LEDs currently present on the iPad Pro (12.9 “model only), which can cause backlight halo effects for certain types of content. OLEDs can, however, have poor off-angle performance and prone to burnout, although significant strides have been made in recent years to eradicate these drawbacks.

