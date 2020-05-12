As stated in the official statement:

The expected start date of the festival is approaching and we continue to face an uncertain situation caused by COVID-19. In these circumstances, out of responsibility and with enormous sadness, we consider that in the current situation, the necessary conditions do not exist for Noches Del Botánico to take place on the dates we had planned.

From the organization we are doing our best to offer you all the concerts scheduled for this fifth edition. The vast majority of artists have already confirmed their participation in 2021. We want to thank all of them for their enormous effort and commitment to our festival and to you, its public, for not depriving us of their expected performances; We are aware of the difficulty of readjusting their agendas for a year, especially when planned tours in other countries and continents come into play. From heart thank you

Currently, these are the confirmed artists with their new dates for 2021:

06/11/21 – Wilco

06/15/21 – Woodkid / Awir Leon

06/16/21 – Estrella Morente / Kiki Morente

06/18/21 – Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo / La Barbería del Sur

06/19/21 – Pat Metheny Side-Eye

06/23/21 – Víctor Manuel / Nando Agüeros

06/25/21 – Zenet / Javier Ruibal

06/29/21 – LP

06/30/21 – Tom Jones

07/03/21 – Belle and Sebastian / Beth Orton

07/04/21 – Crowded House / Laredo

07/06/21 – Agnes Obel / John Grant

07/07/21 – Rufus Wainwright

07/08/21 – Cecile McLorin Salvant / Tigran Hamasyan Trio

07/09/21 – Tomatito with Duquende, Israel Fernández and Antonio Reyes / Alex Conde

07/10/21 – Diego El Cigala

07/15/21 – Asaf Avidan / Mayra Andrade

07/16/21 – Zucchero / Patáx

07/17/21 – Vicente García / Tony Succar

07/18/21 – Carlinhos Brown / Cimafunk

07/19/21 – Yann Tiersen / JJ Machuca

07/20/21 – Jessie J

07/21/21 – Youssou N’dour / Cymande

07/24/21 – Andrés Suarez / Isma Romero

07/28/21 – Oscar D’León / Eva Ayllón

07/29/21 – Los Secretos / Twanguero

On the other hand, these are the artists who, still pending a new date, have also confirmed their participation in the festival:

Of Monsters And Men / Smith & Thell

Cat Power

George Thorogood / Vintage Trouble

Little Dragon / The Cinematic Orchestra

Graham Nash / Kiko Veneno

Herbie Hancock / Alfa Mist

Imelda May / Nikki Hill

We know that it is not always an easy task to get a ticket for our favorite concert and that, even today, some tickets have already sold out or are about to run out.

For this reason, all the tickets already purchased will be valid for the concerts of 2021 without the need to make any management and, in the case of wanting to make a return, it can be made within 60 days through our official distributor: tickets. com.

We regret that in the case of DIDO and Quique González it has not been possible to reschedule their concerts, we hope to have them in future editions. For both concerts, the return of the ticket will be offered or, if the buyer prefers, the possibility of exchanging the amount of the tickets before December 31st for any other concert in our festival scheduled for 2021.

Finally, we inform you that all the people who have bought tickets will receive an email in the next few days with all the detailed information. Be patient, we will contact each and every one of you.

Thank you all very much for your support and understanding. They say that good things wait … right?