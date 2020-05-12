As stated in the official statement:
The expected start date of the festival is approaching and we continue to face an uncertain situation caused by COVID-19. In these circumstances, out of responsibility and with enormous sadness, we consider that in the current situation, the necessary conditions do not exist for Noches Del Botánico to take place on the dates we had planned.
From the organization we are doing our best to offer you all the concerts scheduled for this fifth edition. The vast majority of artists have already confirmed their participation in 2021. We want to thank all of them for their enormous effort and commitment to our festival and to you, its public, for not depriving us of their expected performances; We are aware of the difficulty of readjusting their agendas for a year, especially when planned tours in other countries and continents come into play. From heart thank you
Currently, these are the confirmed artists with their new dates for 2021:
06/11/21 – Wilco
06/15/21 – Woodkid / Awir Leon
06/16/21 – Estrella Morente / Kiki Morente
06/18/21 – Gipsy Kings ft. Nicolas Reyes and Tonino Baliardo / La Barbería del Sur
06/19/21 – Pat Metheny Side-Eye
06/23/21 – Víctor Manuel / Nando Agüeros
06/25/21 – Zenet / Javier Ruibal
06/29/21 – LP
06/30/21 – Tom Jones
07/03/21 – Belle and Sebastian / Beth Orton
07/04/21 – Crowded House / Laredo
07/06/21 – Agnes Obel / John Grant
07/07/21 – Rufus Wainwright
07/08/21 – Cecile McLorin Salvant / Tigran Hamasyan Trio
07/09/21 – Tomatito with Duquende, Israel Fernández and Antonio Reyes / Alex Conde
07/10/21 – Diego El Cigala
07/15/21 – Asaf Avidan / Mayra Andrade
07/16/21 – Zucchero / Patáx
07/17/21 – Vicente García / Tony Succar
07/18/21 – Carlinhos Brown / Cimafunk
07/19/21 – Yann Tiersen / JJ Machuca
07/20/21 – Jessie J
07/21/21 – Youssou N’dour / Cymande
07/24/21 – Andrés Suarez / Isma Romero
07/28/21 – Oscar D’León / Eva Ayllón
07/29/21 – Los Secretos / Twanguero
On the other hand, these are the artists who, still pending a new date, have also confirmed their participation in the festival:
Of Monsters And Men / Smith & Thell
Cat Power
George Thorogood / Vintage Trouble
Little Dragon / The Cinematic Orchestra
Graham Nash / Kiko Veneno
Herbie Hancock / Alfa Mist
Imelda May / Nikki Hill
We know that it is not always an easy task to get a ticket for our favorite concert and that, even today, some tickets have already sold out or are about to run out.
For this reason, all the tickets already purchased will be valid for the concerts of 2021 without the need to make any management and, in the case of wanting to make a return, it can be made within 60 days through our official distributor: tickets. com.
We regret that in the case of DIDO and Quique González it has not been possible to reschedule their concerts, we hope to have them in future editions. For both concerts, the return of the ticket will be offered or, if the buyer prefers, the possibility of exchanging the amount of the tickets before December 31st for any other concert in our festival scheduled for 2021.
Finally, we inform you that all the people who have bought tickets will receive an email in the next few days with all the detailed information. Be patient, we will contact each and every one of you.
Thank you all very much for your support and understanding. They say that good things wait … right?