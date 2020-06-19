Undertaker: The Last Ride comes to an end

WWE has sent us the official press release about the series The Undertaker: The Last Ride, which will end on Sunday June 21. This five-episode series comes to an end, leaving all fans open-mouthed and revealing the more personal side of Mark Callaway, the fighter who plays The Undertaker.

“Revelation”. It is the title of episode 5, the last chapter of the docuserie Undertaker: The Last Ride. In it we come to the confrontation with AJ Styles at this year’s WrestleMania 36 Boneyard Match. You can see it this coming Sunday, June 21 at WWE Network.

In “Revelation” we see how the legendary WWE Superstar comments on his match at WrestleMania 36 and promises to bring Undertaker, American Badass and Mark Callaway.

Throughout its five chapters, Undertaker: The Last Ride offers an unprecedented look at Mark Calaway, the man behind the legendary Undertaker, to fans and viewers. This production joins the original programming of the digital platform WWE Network, which includes WWE: 24®, WWE Untold® and WWE Chronicle®.

