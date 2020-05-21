FIFA announced on Monday that its Foundation will organize a match to raise funds that will be used to face COVID-19, in which he awaits the involvement of the world football community, as well as governments, non-governmental organizations and the private sector.

05/18/2020 at 14:04

CEST

EFE

The idea of FIFA is that the collection allow “Access to COVID-19 tools & rdquor; (Access to COVID-19 Tools -ACT-), with “a global alliance that aims to accelerate the development, production and equitable access to new essential health technologies to combat coronavirus, including diagnostics, therapeutics and vaccines” .

FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement that the organization has “the responsibility to show solidarity and follow doing everything possible to participate in and support pandemic activities. “

“We have actively participated in raising awareness through various other campaigns, and the FIFA has also contributed financially to this cause, but now we are committed to hosting this global fundraising event. when the health situation allows, even if it may take a few months, “he said.

After announcing a donation of 10 million euros at the beginning of the health crisis, now the FIFA Foundation “intends to take advantage of the opportunity to organize the match to expand the reach of football beyond the traditional sports network, reaching out to society at large and thus contributing to supporting efforts to combat the coronavirus. “

According to its executive president, Mauricio Macri, “the Foundation will involve not only the world soccer community, but also other interested parties, from non-governmental organizations to other foundations, through the private sector and governments, to ensure that this initiative is a significant aid to those who are at the forefront of research in the fight against COVID-19 & rdquor ;.

“Our goal is to develop and support a society that can offer a balance in terms of preventing these types of diseases and the future life, and at the same time, create an environment in which sustainability can truly prosper, “he said.

For his part Foundation CEO Youri Djorkaeff said the date, venue, participants and format will be announced later, since “various scenarios and plans are currently being considered, all in line with health and other relevant guidelines of the respective governments and international organizations.”

.