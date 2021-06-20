The fiber reaches the Teruel municipality of Ejulve | News | Infrastructures

The Ejulve City Council, betting on the future and new technologies, has installed in the municipality fiber optic and high speed internet, project executed by Alternatic, the company based in Alcañiz.

The municipality already had five Wi-Fi zones installed, three of which were not working, so there was a need for improvement. The consistory contacted Alternatic, and after a study of their needs, the company presented a proposal to install, not only Wi-Fi hotspots, but also a fiber optic ring with which to connect municipal buildings to a single local telecommunications network, with which the local entity will centralize computer management, fixed telephony and internet connectivity. In turn, the Wi-Fi points will connect to this fiber optic ring gaining functionality.

Seeing the interest of all the neighbors and of this city council for the improvement of the connections, Alternatic also deployed fiber in the urban core, with which the population will now be able to enjoy a higher quality and speed internet. The works began last April and finishing the installation at the end of May.

The fiber reaches the Teruel municipality of Ejulve.

The Ejulve City Council has praised the good work of the company, which, according to them, today is one of the best in specialized telecommunications in the rural world. Likewise, they have highlighted the good functioning of the fiber optic ring, with which the telematic works of the administration and procedures that are carried out in the different municipal buildings have stopped collapsing due to the poor connection, gaining in agility and effectiveness. With these improvements and investments, they also hope that visitors will have better connections at free points, such as in motorhome parking, for example, attracting tourists and investments.

Access to a high-speed and better quality Internet is one of the demands that has been made in small municipalities, to which large companies do not offer services, or if they do, they are not of the best quality and prices tend to be very high, making it impossible to install them.