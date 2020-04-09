RAM will take advantage of the benefits of the Fiat Strada, a pick-up of the Italian firm, which will take Mexico under the name of RAM 700

The Fiat Strada 2021 is completely renewed, the pick-up He leaves behind the platform that he used for more than twenty years. The new generation will have the same platform of recent cars from Fiat, As the Argo, fact that will generate certain advantages, especially when speaking of ride quality.

The new one Strada It integrates an electronic differential lock, which replaces the mechanical lock of the famous Locker versions. It will also offer versions that incorporate electric steering, while, in other versions, the standard steering is hydraulic.

Fiat Strada 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Fiat.

The cab of the pick-up is based on the interior of the Argo, although it replaces some parts with materials of greater durability and more shapes in the style of a pick-up, such as the air conditioning vents around the touch screen , which is now 7 ″ and compatible with Android Auto Y Apple CarPlay.

The Strada 2021, also RAM 700, will feature LED daytime running lights, aluminum wheels, instrument panel with a small advanced graphics screen, reverse sensor, electrical equipment, air conditioning, audio controls at the wheel, among others. modifications that make it a very functional vehicle.

Fiat Strada 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Fiat.

According to the Motorpasion portal, for the first time in the Strada range, the double cab version is offered with rear doors. Depending on the type of bodywork, the load capacity in the trough will vary. Single cab versions offer 720 kg and 1,354 liter capacity; those of double cabin, 650 kg and 844 liters.

Despite the integration of new technologies, what really makes the Strada have evolved completely, is the securityBecause the versions with double cab incorporate four airbags as standard. In addition, the entire range will have electronic stability control, traction control and the hill start assistant.

Fiat Strada 2021.

Credit: Courtesy Fiat.

The Fiat Strada or RAM 700 will begin its commercialization during the second half of this year, and if it reaches Mexico, the pick-up will compete against its peers, the Volkswagen Saveiro Y Chevrolet Tornado.

