The FIAT range will only be made up of electric cars in 2030

The automotive industry in Europe is undergoing a very important transition process. Sustainable mobility is gaining ground and the sector is beginning to build on three crucial pillars. Electrification, connectivity and automation. That is why the list of car brands setting a date to complete their transformation into a “100% electric company” is growing rapidly. FIAT it is the last to join.

FIAT wants to be a 100% electric brand

FIAT will only sell electric cars

Olivier Francois, CEO of FIAT and Marketing Director of Stellantis, has been commissioned to carry out this announcement. In the framework of the celebration of World Environment Day 2021, Francois has made some very interesting comments that allow us to shed a little light on the strategy that FIAT will follow. A roadmap that will determine the immediate future of the company.

The FIAT leader assures that it will be a radical change for the brand. A transformation that will start in 2025 and must be completed in 2030: «Between 2025 and 2030, our product range will gradually become electric only. And it will be a radical change for Fiat. If this roadmap is fulfilled, FIAT will only sell electric cars in 2030. It is a date that a priori may sound distant but in the automotive industry it is a really short period of time. Practically around the corner.

On the other hand, and equally relevant, Francois assured that “it is a duty” to offer the market, as soon as possible, electric cars that cost no more than cars with an internal combustion engine. In this regard, he points to the cost of batteries as a key pillar: “It is our duty to offer to the market, as soon as we can, electric cars that cost no more than internal combustion engine vehicles, in line with the cost reduction batteries. We are exploring the territory of sustainable mobility for all: this is our project ”.

The new FIAT 500 is the first in a long line of electric vehicles

FIAT 500 Electric, the beginning of a new era

The arrival of the new generation of the FIAT 500, available exclusively with electrical mechanics, has been the starting gun for the transition towards sustainable mobility for FIAT in Europe. A flagship used as a spearhead to open the way to the electric futures that the Italian company will introduce. At the European level, the 500, one of the best A-segment electric cars, leads sales in its category, beating its most direct rivals.