The fiat 500x and 500c yachting ‘set sail’

The Fiat 500X Yachting An electrically folding soft top is released, which while it does not leave it like a traditional convertible, it does offer more than a panoramic sunroof.

The new Yachting edition looks almost like the hardtop modelexcept for its fabric cover, which does not open fully to expose the rear of the vehicle, but enough for its occupants to enjoy the sunlight extensively and fresh air.

This collector’s edition features the aforementioned Blu Venezia canopy and a subtle ivory accent stripe along the shoulder line. The mirror caps and door handles are finished in brushed silver and the model rests on 18-inch wheels, with Sea Blue brushstrokes on the spokes. It also includes ‘Yacht Club Capri’ shields, placed on both bases of the B-pillars.

The interior features a white upholstery with blue piping on the outer edges of the seats. The dash has mahogany accents and the ‘Yachting’ emblem. The doors also offer aluminum accents that give the cabin more style.

For its part, the 500C Yachting gets a Blu Dipinto body color and chrome parts for the grill and mirror caps. It features 16-inch diamond-cut design wheels with chrome finishes and black accents. It also sports a silver on the sides, and the ‘Yacht Club Capri’ crest on the B-pillar.

The interior of the 500C Yachting has a blond wood finish on the dash; Ivory seats with Pelle Frau leather inserts and blue embroidered 500 logo.

The first 500 copies sold in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Switzerland they will receive a special badge with the initials of their country.