The FIA ​​will not prevent World Rally Cars from competing in nationals

Hyundai Motorsport has adopted the strategy of competing in different national events with their World Rally Cars as a complement to their World Rally program. All in all, the Asian firm has taken this approach one step further this season, to the point that This year its drivers accumulate nine participations with the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé in different national events. An ‘accessible’ possibility for Hyundai, as the promoters of this type of rally are delighted to have World Championship drivers. In fact, it is common to see how an independent ‘WRC’ category is drawn from the sleeve before the normative base based on the ‘Rally2’, old R5.

Although there have been no complaints in this regard, different voices of the WRC understand that Hyundai Motorsport is violating the spirit of the rule that limits the number of tests in the World Championship, a measure that was approved by the South Korean firm, Toyota and M-Sport to stop the escalation of costs. However, Hyundai has no intention of changing its procedure and Ott Tänak and Oliver Solberg will compete in the Rally di Alba after Sardinia. In addition, the brand is working on more participations of this type, either with the Hyundai i20 WRC Coupé or with the R5 version in other tests to prepare for the Estonian Rally or the Ypres Rally.

Despite this malaise that swarms in the environment, the FIA ​​in the mouth of Yves matton It has made it clear that it is not going to modify the regulations or prevent this type of practice. In fact, the FIA ​​rally director has almost expressed himself in reverse: ‘I want to thank Hyundai for promoting the WRC around the world. I can say that it is positive for the World Championship to have top-level cars and drivers coming out of these smaller events and showing what the World Championship is all about. I think that all teams and drivers, if they have the motivation to do so, can act the same. It is something that we will surely not restrict».