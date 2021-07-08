The FIA ​​will make changes to sprint races if necessary

The SON has modified its sporting rules substantially to incorporate the complexities of the new sprint racing format to be used at Silverstone, Monza and another track yet to be decided in 2021.

The FIA, the F1 and teams have been involved in perfecting the rules for months through a series of meetings. And while the basic format was agreed relatively early, details like closed park restrictions and when sanctions apply took longer until bids were approached.

However, following a meeting with the teams at last week’s Austrian GP, ​​the final version was sent to the World Motor Sport Council, and should receive approval this Thursday.

Despite the enormous effort that was made to detect any legal loophole and any anomaly, the race director, Michael Masi, admitted that changes may still be required.

“Absolutely,” he said when Motorsport.com He asked if the FIA ​​is willing to modify the sprint racing rules if it deems it necessary. “I think we’ve been very fortunate with how everyone has had an absolutely collaborative spirit since the beginning of the year.”

“So we have had numerous meetings, involving all the sporting directors of the teams, ourselves as the FIA ​​and obviously F1 in developing the tinkering, leaving them a week to re-read and question the little details. “.

“And everyone, to be fair, has a completely open mind that things may come up that no one has thought about, but also an open mind that after the first event, we go through everything with joy and internally and see what worked, what didn’t. it worked, and what other areas need to be refined. “

“Honestly, with everyone involved, it is something new for everyone, especially in F1. Normally the regulations have been structured in a very specific format and around a grand prix that takes place without there being a race-to-sprint classification. “.

“So everyone is quite open and they are aware that we all have to work together and see how it turns out and if anything comes up that we have not taken into account, no matter how much everyone has read them from top to bottom.”