The Racing Point car raised suspicions about its similarities to the 2019 Mercedes

The Federation compared the RP20 data with that of the W10 and was satisfied

The FIA ​​went to the Racing Point factory to thoroughly examine the RP20’s design and verify that it is not a copy of last year’s Mercedes, as the team’s rivals believe. Andrew Green assures that the Federation left his headquarters satisfied, so he does not understand why the other teams criticize them.

One of the ‘leitmotifs’ of the preseason was the similarity between this year’s Racing Point and last year’s Mercedes. Their rivals accused them of copying the Mercedes designs, however, the team’s technical director, Andrew Green, defends that they are not identical designs and is calm because, he reveals, the FIA ​​went to his factory and even compared both designs.

Green says the FIA ​​did not see a problem. The technical director of the team ensures that the Federation left the headquarters satisfied.

“We don’t know why they think about claiming. When we presented the car, we talked to the FIA ​​about it, the FIA ​​came to the factory and checked what we had done and the designs of the carGreen explains in statements to the United States website Motorsport.com.

“They even compared our design data with that of last year’s Mercedes car and they are happy 100% with the car we have designed and put on the track, “says the Racing Point manager.

“Perhaps the car has some similarities with the Mercedes, but it is only similar, it is not the same, so there is no room for complaints here. They can cry as much as they want, but I think that because of what they cry it is because there is no trick, for that’s annoying, “says Green.

The car suspected by Racing Point rivals has been designed thanks to the economic injection made by the team’s new owner, Lawrence Stroll, who acquired the set in 2018.

