The Frenchman makes it clear that there is not yet a provisional schedule for Formula 1

The teams may delay their payments to the Federation until September

The coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the motorsport world. For this reason, Jean Todt wanted to address a letter to all members of the FIA. In it, he encourages everyone to think creatively to get out of the crisis, in which the entire world is immersed, with the least number of damages.

The Frenchman stressed that the situation not only affects motor sport, but all aspects of daily life as we know it. Furthermore, he hopes that this will have significant socio-economic consequences.

“The crisis we are experiencing right now is unprecedented and the consequences are felt around the world. We have been forced to question not only our activities in motor sports, mobility and tourism, but also how our modern societies evolve. priorities will change, “Todt said in a letter to FIA members.

Much has been said about how the Formula 1 calendar can look after this crisis. The truth is that Todt has clarified that no decision has yet been made, since the evolution of the pandemic is constant and they need stability to think clearly.

It should be remembered that the queen category has delayed the entry into force of the new regulation until 2022 and that an agreement has been reached to close the factories between March and this April to take advantage of this break to run in the summer.

“As you know, the motorsport calendar is in chaos. For our part, our wish is to be able to reschedule as many races as possible until the end of the year, but there are still too many unknowns and the safety of our teams and the public is the priority, “he explained.

The Frenchman is aware of the economic situation that the teams are going through right now, especially those with fewer resources. For example, McLaren has carried out an ERTE and Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris have offered to lower their wages. For this reason, the FIA ​​has made a decision.

“For the past two weeks, I have been able to interact with the team presidents and I know how deeply affected the whole FIA ​​family is by what the world is experiencing. It is for this reason that after consulting the management team of the FIA, it has been decided postpone payment of equipment until September“, Has expressed.

Todt is aware that when the world begins to emerge from the crisis in which it is immersed, certain aspects that affect the categories will have to be reconsidered, such as the economic one.

“We must find new ways to achieve our goals, for example, when it comes to road safety or the sustainability of our championships., as budgets may decrease after the coronavirus. I very much hope that we come out of this stronger than ever, “says Todt to close.

.