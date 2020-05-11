The FIA would have already informed the teams of the Formula 1 through a letter of the beginning of the World Cup of both the queen category and the F2 and the F1, as reported by the British media Thejudge13. This return to the circuits would be without press, without sponsors and each pilot may only have one companion.

In this supposed letter, it is assured that there will be two races: «Austria and Silverstone will organize two races. Each team will stay in a different hotel, no sponsor guests will be allowed. Each rider can only take one person to the paddock and only a limited number of team members are allowed ”.

The dates for both Grand Prix would already be known. In Austria there will be races on July 5 and 8 or 9 of the same month. F2 and F3 would fill the remaining gaps on Saturday, Sunday, Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. The Grand Prix at Silverstone will take place on July 19 and 23, according to the information of the previously mentioned medium.

On the other hand, Carolyn Doyle, a curator who has worked twice at the British Grand Prix, points out in The Guardian that they did “a couple of rallies before confinement, but then decided that we would not attend more races. Simply we thought he was not responsible. The people we spoke to had similar feelings. As much as we want to return, we know what the responsible decision is, even if it is not the desired decision.

«In the position it is possible to distance oneself socially. It would be easy to be two meters away, but we couldn’t distance ourselves socially if we were dealing with an incident and we need to be together. If that were necessary, we would simply continue, because that is what we are there for, ”he adds.

Nadine Lewis, president of the National British Motorsports Marshals Club, explains that they are in talks with Formula 1 to address these issues: “If everyone gets tested and shows no symptoms, that means we can work in a much safer environment«.

“I would feel very uncomfortable if there was an accident and a pilot was taken to a hospital. Even with a minor injury, medical attention is required which is an unnecessary burden on the health system at this time. We all want to compete again, we all miss it, but it seems a bit unnecessary risk. Many Commissioner colleagues work at the NHS (British Health System) and it doesn’t seem fair to put an extra load on themLewis concludes.