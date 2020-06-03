The first system worked thanks to a cam on the steering wheel

They presented it for the first time last year, but the Federation did not like it

James Allison, technical director of Mercedes, has revealed that the German brand already intended to introduce its DAS system in its 2019 car, but the FIA ​​rejected its proposal for its method of activation by means of paddles on the steering wheel.

Before the covid-19 pandemic halted the Formula 1 world, the Grand Controversy’s most contentious issue revolved around Mercedes and its new DAS system, with which they can change the convergence of front tires, better manage their temperature, reduce its resistance to air, among other effects.

Although it was not public until this year, Mercedes already wanted to introduce this system in 2019. However, the activation mode of the system did not convince the FIA, which did not allow them to couple the DAS at that time. This has been revealed by Mercedes technical director James Allison.

“We took our ideas to the FIA, we showed them to them, we explained why we thought it was legal and they agreed, but they didn’t like how we did it because the second axis was obtained from a cam on the steering wheel instead of the complete movement of the steering wheel. So we they said ‘no, the whole team has to move ‘”, said the Briton in a round of questions and answers offered by the Mercedes team itself.

With this refusal, Mercedes had an extra year to work on this innovation, whose work fell to the head of design, John Owen. “Our chief designer, John Owen, took a look at this challenge, and he has a good feeling about whether something is possible or not. That is a very helpful feature because it allows us to be brave in putting money into something that many would think that it is uncertain “, has indicated Allison.

“John accepted this challenge, recognized that he could do it, put the best mechanical designers to work and came up with two or three ways to do it. We opted for the best of the three and almost a year later, the DAS we saw at the beginning of the season was born “Allison commented to finish.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.