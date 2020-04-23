The FIA ​​announced in June last year that the WRC cars would be hybrids from 2022 – under the new Rally1 nomenclature. In the face of the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis, there have been more than a few categories that have delayed the entry of new rules, but Yves Matton, head of rallies at the Federation, ensures that all the brands present are involved in the sustainable future of the World Cup.

In contrast to Formula 1, for example, in which the regulation change planned for 2021 – postponed to 2022 – meant designing a car from practically zero, the WRC has a simpler picture: cars will follow a continuous line, but simplifying some elements to reduce costs and freezing others; Furthermore, the hybrid part will be standard in its first years of life, with Compact Dynamics as the official supplier. For this reason, the FIA ​​sees no signs of having to postpone the arrival of the hybrids … at least for now.

“There is really good cooperation between the stakeholders. We know that this crisis will have a great impact on all motorsports, but the stakeholders and the builders are working closely knowing that they have to think about the championship and not their self-interest. ”

“All the builders want to commit to the 2022 season and that is the most important thing for the future. Perhaps more than ever they are quite convinced of the future of the discipline, the sustainability of the WRC and the idea of ​​having 20 cars – officers – at the beginning of each test. ”

“That gives me a lot of positivity and confidence for the future of the World Rally Championship that manufacturers still want to engage with the WRC at different levels and not just as leading cars, but also as involved in customer programs,” says Yves Matton, responsible for FIA rallies.

Along the same lines, Matton stresses that all the brands that are currently present in the World Championship are ready to continue in the 2022 season and are looking for the best solution for the future. Regarding the arrival of some new, before the rumors of Petter Solberg, he has not spoken.

“Everyone is really open to sharing and trying to find the best solution for the future of the WRC. Everything is on the table and everything is being talked about right now. That is good. It is very important to keep all the protagonists to the future, “says Matton to conclude.

