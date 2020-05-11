The power of the ‘Hypercars’ has been greatly reduced

There is also a weight reduction so that there is equality with the LMDh

The FIA ​​Resistance Commission has introduced major modifications to the Hypercar category rules – the LMH – which should take effect next year.

These modifications come just after the Automobile Club de l’Ouest reached an agreement with the IMSA for a ‘convergence’ of rules through the creation of the LMDh category.

The big difference between the two categories is that the first one – the one that the ACO wanted to ensure prestigious brands – requires starting from a Hypercar, while the LMDhs are inspired by the Daytona prototypes as a philosophy: the chassis must be from an LMP2 to that a builder places its engine and body inspired by a brand car, while the hybrid part is common.

But between both categories there was a marked difference in terms of power. And the equivalence will be done from below, limiting the possibilities of the Hypercar. The reason for this is clear: Toyota, the only great brand that bets on Hypercar, since Peugeot seems to prefer the LMDh, but also wants to be able to face the IMSA, a championship in which the past was the protagonist.

Essentially, the modifications are as follows: power limitation, weight changes, and aerodynamic efficiency control. Thus, the initially planned power of 585 kW will be limited to 500 kW, that is, from 800 horsepower to 670. In return, the 1,100 kilos of weight are reduced to 1,030. And aerodynamics will be limited so that the two categories, LMH and LMDh have the same level of downforce.

The decision goes in the direction that John Doohan, IMSA President, pointed out, of convergence of benefits of both categories. And the announcement comes just after revealing the basic lines of the LMDh rules.

The FIA ​​Resistance Commission, chaired by watchmaker Richard Mille, whose company has been a generous sponsor of the specialty, has said that “we must take into account the evolution of the economic situation and adopt measures to reduce costs and be able to conserve effort from the builders. The fact that these two categories converge and that they are both eligible for the two championships should attract more participants. ”

Pierre Fillon, the president of the ACO, is satisfied with these measures, which must be approved by the World Council, but that is a simple procedure. “We are building the future of the Resistance. The convergence between ACO and IMSA will allow the participants of the queen category to take part in both championships, WEC and IMSA Weathertech. The LMDh and LMH rules are now convergent and of similar benefits, after a great joint work of both organizations and have been very well received by the builders. This constructive collaboration of both organizations is vital for the future of the discipline. ”

Recall that one of the goals of the ACO with the new rules was also to make the cars somewhat slower than the current LMP1 for safety reasons.

