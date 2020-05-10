Apart from Barcelona, ​​there are three Spaniards: Jerez, Alcañiz and Valencia

Hockenheim is in the ‘pools’ to organize a Grand Prix

Formula 1 is in a difficult situation due to the Covid-19 coronavirus crisis and will try to save the 2020 season in the best possible way, even if it requires pulling ‘reserve’ circuits, such as Hockenheim or… Jerez ?

It was Chase Carey himself who ventured to say it. The ‘big boss’ of the Grand Circus recently revealed that the Hockenheim track is in the pools to organize a possible Grand Prix if things get ‘ugly’.

The Portimao circuit has also sounded with great force in recent weeks, since the situation of Portugal in relation to the coronavirus is one of the best in Europe and the track located in the south of the country meets the qualities to host a Formula 1 GP.

On the other hand, the president of the Automobile Club of Italy, Angelo Sticchi Damiani, is another of those who added fuel to the fire by affirming that Italy does not rule out carrying out a second event in another circuit other than Monza, such as Imola or Mugello.

But, which circuits would be really in disposition to organize a Formula 1 Grand Prix if necessary? Well, of course, only those with FIA Grade 1, and in that list there are many ‘appetizing’ places.

Let’s go by parts. Apart from those already on the calendar for the premier class, the first circuit that appears on the FIA ​​list with Grade 1 –in alphabetical order– is the Algarve –or Portimao, as you prefer to call it–, which has already sounded loud.

Then we have the one in Buriram –Thailand, where MotoGP has attended the last two years–, whose geographical situation does not seem to be ideal to save costs, so a server would remove it from the list.

Next on the list is Dubai, which also has two different approved designs and could be a good option for the end of the year due to its climate. Can you imagine a ‘desert’ end of the season with races in Bahrain, Abu Dhabi and Dubai?

Estoril and Fiorano appear in the wake of Dubai. It would be a ‘hoot’ to run at Ferrari’s house, but I am not sure that this will happen; nor does a second Japanese GP in Fuji seem very feasible, although it is not ruled out.

Then the one with the most ballots appears: Hockenheim. Carey’s words were well received by the circuit board, which is waiting to advance the negotiations to return to give a show like the one in 2019 in Germany.

Then there are Imola, who is already present in this ‘equation’, and Indianapolis – a circuit that F1 has not stepped on since the 2007 season.

We advance a little more in the list and Jerez appears. The circuit that decided the 1997 title and that planned a return to the queen category for the future. Why not overtake it?

It is obvious that many factors come into play, but in the Andalusian town they can organize closed-door races –as they will do in MotoGP–, so Formula 1 could take note.

Just below Jerez appear Korea, Kuwait Motor Town, Kymi Ring and Magny-Cours, four options that are not feasible a priori, especially the French one – the French GP has been definitively canceled.

The last to appear on the list are Moscow, Motorland Aragón, Mugello, New Delhi, Nürburgring, Sepang – this has also sounded recently – and Valencia – Motorland and Cheste would be in a similar position to Jerez.

Of course, within this list there are some viable options that would delight fans. For the Spanish it would be a ‘bomb’ for Jerez, Alcañiz or Valencia to have their chance. Time will pass sentence.

If you want to read more news like this visit our Flipboard

.