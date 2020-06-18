The ABB FIA Formula E will resume in August at the Tempelhof airport in Berlin, where it will hold six races in nine days to define who will win the 2019/20 championship.

The former German airport has been chosen to close the sixth season of the electric car series, receiving three double rounds on August 5 and 6, 8 and 9 and 12 and 13 of August. Each pair of races will use a different track configuration, presenting opportunities for different strategies and conditions for unpredictable and exciting Formula E races.

Formula E had already contested five races before the season was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak, and Portuguese Antonio Félix da Costa, driver of the DS Techeetah team, leads the championship, but with only 11 points advantage over his closest rival New Zealander Mitch Evans, driver of the Panasonic Jaguar Racing team.

Da Costa will look to take advantage of the final six races of the season in Berlin to seal his first Formula E title, which would put him on the champions’ honor roll along with his DS Techeetah teammate and two-time reigning champion, the French Jean-Eric Vergne.

However, it is worth remembering that the top four places in the championship are separated by fewer points than a victory offers, so everything will still have to be defined when the action resumes in Berlin.

The three double rounds in Berlin will complete the modified schedule for the sixth season of Formula E, bringing the total number of races to 11.

Formula E and the FIA ​​have been working in close consultation with the teams and local authorities to define a solid plan that will allow the championship to end safely. To mitigate risk, Formula E will implement strict safety measures, resulting in races being held behind closed doors and with only essential personnel present on site.

According to German government guidelines, there will be a maximum of 1,000 people on the circuit, which includes local suppliers and medical teams, while each Formula E team will be able to count 20 people. All other operations will be carried out remotely.

The health and safety protocol includes mandatory pre-race coronavirus testing as well as daily on-site checks upon arrival at the track. Formula E will also actively enforce the use of face masks, social distancing, and limit movement through workspaces with clearly defined areas for different members of the event.

Track settings and race start times will be revealed soon.

Jamie Reigle, CEO, ABB FIA Formula E: “Since we made the decision to suspend our season in March, we have emphasized a modified schedule that puts the health and safety of our community first, representing the hallmark of Formula E to compete in the city centers and offer an exciting conclusion to the captivating season we have seen so far.

We’re heading to the Berlin Tempelhof, a place that our teams, drivers and fans love, to host a nine-day festival of races with three consecutive double rounds. The festival will feature three track designs, presenting a new challenge and creating the conditions for an unpredictable and dramatic climax for our season. The Formula E team has been working very hard in the past few weeks so that we can compete again in Berlin. I would like to thank the FIA, our manufacturers, teams and partners for their continued support, the city of Berlin for their cooperation and flexibility and our fans for their patience. “