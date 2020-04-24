Disagreement on the issue of the budget ceiling, possible reason for this new clause

The FIA ​​has added to its International Sports Code a new clause specifying that, in exceptional circumstances, the unanimous agreement of the participants in a championship is no longer needed, but only the majority.

The FIA ​​has decided to add a safeguard clause to its International Sports Code. The World Motor Sports Council now allows the FIA ​​to make rule changes by majority in exceptional circumstances such as the coronavirus crisis.

“In view of the coronavirus crisis, the FIA ​​continues to make changes to its regulatory processes to mitigate the impact as far as possible and safeguard sport for the future. Thus, in addition to the changes already announced for the championships in sports rules and technologies , the World Motor Sports Council has approved the introduction of a safeguard clause in the International Code of Privacy, “the FIA ​​announced in a statement.

“The safeguard clause serves to obviate the current need for unanimous agreement by all competitors to change rules in an FIA championship or cup, allowing the FIA, under exceptional circumstances, to change the rules in a short period of time and with the agreement of the majority of competitors of the Championship or Cup to which this concerns “, he adds.

The clause is detailed below:

“18.2.4. Shorter periods of time than those set out below may be applied if there is unanimous agreement between all the competitors of a championship, cup, trophy, challenge or category. In any case, in exceptional circumstances, and if the FIA ​​considers that the change in question is essential to safeguard the championship, cup, trophy, challenge or category, the agreement of the majority of competitors will suffice. ”

The fact that the Federation introduces this clause in the middle of the discussions of the Formula 1 budget ceiling, after the turmoil of these days, suggests that it has been a measure made on purpose to save the future of the Great Circus.

