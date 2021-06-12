The FIA ​​begins to define the hybrid strategy of the ‘Rally1’ of the WRC

The birth of the hybrid era of the WRC is taking shape slowly. Toyota, Hyundai and M-Sport have already completed their first tests with their new hybrid ‘Rally1’ vehicles, while the FIA ​​in parallel finishes defining the regulations that will regulate its operation. In this regard, Yves Matton has made clear some keys to the use of energy from hybrid systems in full competition, one of the great doubts so far unsolved. Little by little, the use of hybrid technology in the World Rally Championship begins to become clear, something essential to understand its objectives.

Until now, the FIA ​​had shown that the ‘Rally1’ hybrids would be ready to roll in 100% electric mode on the links or when traveling in the city to carry out promotional events or the ceremonial outings associated with each event. For its part, car batteries can be charged in the service park. However, it was still not very clear how it was going to be used in the special stages. As well, hybrid technology will be used at the beginning of the sections and under different energy management ‘strategies’ that will be defined for each rally and / or stage.

This means that the driver will not have a button on the steering wheel to unleash the power of the hybrid system. of Compact Dynamics as it could be done in Formula 1 with the KERS. In fact, pilots will not have to worry in this regard since different modes of energy management will be defined, in the purest style of the driving modes of a production vehicle. The FIA ​​will thus define these energy strategies through software and thus the use of the additional power during each stage will not be linear, but will be limited by certain pre-established requirements.