FIA Vice President Graham Stocker says that the best thing for the return of motorsports is that the promoters do not argue with each other to see who gets to relocate their event before. The British think that they should stick together and not be fully involved in any kind of territorial territorial war ’.

At the moment, the FIA ​​does not know the exact date on which many of its categories will compete again. However, it is clear to him that to make sure that motor sports return as soon as possible, a union is needed between the promoters of the events, and that they do not fight each other to take advantage of the free spaces in the calendar.

“The main priority is to launch motorsport againAnd if that means having to do unos super weekends ’with more than one race, we don’t have to say no. We all want to see the return of motor sports, but for this we will need very comprehensive management, “Stocker said in an official FIA statement.

“When we look at things like the International Sports Code and the international sports calendar, the approach has to be flexible. It is crucial that we prioritize the organization of events. We don’t want to get involved in territorial wars, nor in debates about who has a place or not in the calendar. ”

Stocker believes confidence will return as sporting events begin. Of course, for this he insists that a union is necessary so that everything works correctly again. This is because motorsports are driving many fans, who are looking forward to seeing their favorite riders compete again.

“It is very important to launch national mid-level events, so that confidence returns. Motor sport has to come together, and we have to have flexibility in terms of events and places and think out of the ordinary so that things go back to working in a spectacular way that obviously attracts the interest of the public, “he added.

“We must also demonstrate that motor sport is still relevant and that it is also a positive influence, through its messages and actions, “Stocker said to finish.

