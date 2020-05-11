As a result of the study of the most serious accidents of the 2019 season in motor sports, the FIA ​​has announced new measures with the aim of increasing safety in races. This initiative is not only focused on cars, but also on circuits, curators and other protagonists.

As announced by the Federation, its safety department has studied 28 serious or fatal accidents related to motoring with the support of the national sports authority of each country, which has led to a series of changes for future careers that aim to improve security.

The FIA ​​ensures that the new generation of cars will come with innovations in terms of safety, but they will also demand a minimum quality of the circuits in the infrastructures and the development of new tools and practices for those responsible for organizing the races.

NEW MEASURES:

SINGLES

Parts Containment Component Designs and Systems

– To mitigate and / or prevent the expulsion of parts from cars during an accident, technical solutions will be developed that aim to guarantee the retention of large parts in the vehicle that is involved.

– In the case of structurally significant parts, an “anchoring” solution will be investigated.

– For smaller debris, less intrusive and novel design solutions will be investigated, such as alternative composite construction specifically designed to help reduce part shedding after component failure.

Passive safety structures and survival cell compatibility

– A review of the specification of front and side impact structures is being carried out regarding total energy absorption, directional performance and compatibility with a car-to-car impact. To ensure compatibility between impact structures and the survival cell, the revision will include changes to the specification of the survival cell resistance to frontal and lateral impact as necessary.

– The objective will be to increase the total energy absorption capacity of the frontal impact structures used in all categories of single-seaters, while ensuring that the designs of the survival cells are compatible with the accelerations of the vehicle and, therefore, Therefore, the necessary forces to achieve this objective. This process is already underway for Formula 1, Formula 4 and Formula E, with actions for Formula 2 and Formula 3 to be incorporated in the next car update.

– Complementing this work, research has begun on a new generation of lateral impact structure. The goal is a new design that, with a high level of probability, would be active in car-to-car impacts to further increase the regulated energy absorption capacity of single-seater cars. As with the front impact structure, the specifications of the survival cells will be developed to ensure compatibility.

Front wing fixing and designs

– A review of the front spoiler design and wing-to-nose attachment schemes has been planned to mitigate the loss of complete front spoiler assemblies and the safety risks associated with these types of failures.

– This work will also consider whether future generations of single-seaters could incorporate front spoiler designs that include “controlled failure” points, that is, the main plane of the front spoiler could be fragile, so that in the event that sections exteriors of the wing take an impact, only these sections would separate.

Headrest design and fixing

– The objective is to reiterate the design and specification to increase the strength of the retention and increase the probability that all (or part) of the headrest remains in position during and after a major impact.

Anti-intrusion front panel

– After a successful deployment as an upgrade to current cars, the latest specification of the front anti-intrusion panel will be incorporated into the base design of the next generation of all cars.

CARS WITH CLOSED COCKPIT

Seat

– For closed cockpit vehicles, an update is being made to the FIA ​​standard for “competition seats” on the market, using the latest simulation tools and design optimization technology. This work will enhance the seat’s side safety performance by adopting several features from the FIA ​​Advanced Racing Seat, while ensuring cost is kept at a level appropriate for a level seat.

ELECTRONIC SECURITY SYSTEMS

Accident Perception System

– Technological solutions will be investigated to help mitigate any reduction in pilots ‘line of sight due to circuit geometry, in order to reduce any delay in drivers’ perception that they are approaching the scene of an incident , thus ensuring that drivers are quickly and reliably informed about the state of the circuit.

– Two steps are proposed. First, an initial step to improve driver perception and information can be accomplished using current technology, such as the rain light, with only minor updates to the car’s hardware. The rain light or any other light mounted on the rear of the car could be used to show the state of the track, that is, act as a “yellow flag repeater” located directly in the line of sight of the following drivers. Additionally, the rear mounted light could be used to tell the next driver when the car brakes significantly as a result of encountering a yellow flag area. It is suggested, although further testing and research is required, that this adaptation of the use of rain light could reduce driver perception time, improve the reliability of driver notification and allow drivers to have a proper and proportionate reaction in the case of yellow flag display.

– Second, as a longer term solution, it is proposed to accelerate as far as possible the development and deployment of a range of advanced classification systems, incorporating features such as automated generation of yellow flags, direct car notification to car over other cars in dangerous position and possibly even coordinated power reduction or redirection cars after an incident.

Deployment of tire pressure monitoring system

– To mitigate the possible loss of control of a car as a result of a puncture, providing the driver with information on the condition of the tires, and specifically information on the current internal pressure of the tires, could give a greater opportunity for the driver to moderate speed before and in an appropriate manner in an effort to avoid loss of control. To accomplish this, tire pressure monitoring and reporting technology will be deployed in a broader number of categories. Actions have already been initiated to implement such systems in FIA Formula 2 and FIA Formula 3 for the 2020 season.

– As a further step, it is proposed to develop lower cost tire pressure monitoring technology and systems, to promote and facilitate further deployment in additional categories in the future.

DRIVER INSTALLATION

Survival in Accidents

– Additional training material related to the correct positioning of the driver in the seat and highlighting the importance of the correct position to mitigate serious injury during an accident, with competitors in “arrive and drive” events particularly exposed to an increased risk of injuries due to incorrect positioning.

Race direction

Neutralization of Careers

– Serious accident cases around the world have been reviewed using input from the FIA ​​World Championships’ race directors, allowing the FIA ​​Department of Safety to update its guidelines for best practices and training material to support race directors to neutralize a race, particularly in the event of incidents in very difficult places on the track.

– This work will be complemented by the development and provision of a range of in-car sorting systems, which can be installed and removed from cars at the event.

CIRCUITS

Low angle barrier impact

– Further research and large-scale tests are planned to optimize the impact performance of barriers for very low impact angles, expanding the existing FIA safety barrier standard to include barrier systems specifically designed for impact angles between 0 ° and 20 °.

Loopholes

– Regarding the design of the loopholes, new efficient deceleration solutions will be investigated to reduce the speed of cars that are out of control within the loopholes, including the use of non-slip and high-friction surfaces.

Abuse of track exteriors

– The new solutions for the control of the limits of the track will be submitted to the consideration of the FIA ​​Circuit Commission, in order to prevent cars from re-entering the track in a dangerous way.

Track status information

– The FIA ​​light panel standard will be implemented to ensure that all circuits have adequate electronic infrastructure on the track to alert drivers to incidents on the circuit. This will be supported by new FIA classification system guidelines, alongside best practices from the FIA ​​F1 / F2 / F3 championships to ensure effective communication between race control and cars on the track.

Commenting on the latest FIA safety recommendations, FIA Director of Safety Adam Baker commented: “As with all accident investigation work, our findings related to circuit racing form the basis of a range of technical and operational initiatives, both to prevent serious accidents and to reduce the consequences if they do so. ”

