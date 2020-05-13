It is a versatile, reliable and easy to use invention to help the sick

The company creates this novel device together with the Italian Institute of Technology

Ferrari and the Italian Institute of Technology have joined forces to make respirators against COVID-19. It is an easy to use, cheap and reliable invention that will help sufferers of this coronavirus.

Both the Scuderia and the country’s Institute of Technology took just five weeks to design. The invention can be used in hospitals as a vital tool for emergencies, as is the case with COVID-19. The device was created under the name FI5 because it responds to the initials of Ferari, the Institute of Technology and the number of weeks necessary to manufacture a unit.

Ferrari team boss Mattia Binotto says Scuderia has long wanted to do its bit in the fight against COVID-19. The Swiss maintains that all the members have put a lot of passion, creativity and innovation in this solidarity project.

“The COVID-19 challenge was a challenge that we wanted to take on. The FI5 is a collaboration that we have done as Scuderia and that we have put into practice as a Formula 1 team. We have put in the project all the characteristics that make Ferrari special, passion, creativity and the desire to improve. This project has been very gratifying for us, “says Binotto in the official statement from Scuderia Ferrari.

On the other hand, the scientific director of the Italian Institute of Technology, Giorgio Metta, is very grateful to Ferrari for having helped them in the creation of this new respirator that will help so many patients.

“It is a project that we have started due to the urgent health emergency that our society has. We have responded very quickly thanks to the help of Ferrari, which is the pride of our nation, as well as being a famous brand worldwide, “says Metta to conclude.

