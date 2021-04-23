The FFT sanctions Paire and leaves him without Tokyo Olympics

04/23/2021

Act. At 12:27 CEST

Benoit paire runs out of Olympics this coming summer. It’s official now. The always controversial French tennis player will not be able to attend the Tokyo Olympic tournament despite having, to date, a guaranteed place as he is the fourth French player in the world ranking (he currently occupies 35th place in the ATP ranking). His continuous outbursts and his behavior on the courts has caused the French Tennis Federation (FFT) to make this decision.

From the hand of its president Gilles Moretton, the FFT has decided to take a step forward and, this Friday, April 23, announced that they will not let him represent his country in the Olympic competition because of the attitude he has been having since the beginning of the year.

“In responsibility for our sport and for France, at the proposal of the National Technical Directorate and in consultation with Sébastien Grosjean, the Executive Committee has decided to exclude Benoit Paire from the future list of players who will represent the FFT and France this summer in Tokyo“, reads the official statement.

“His behavior has been deeply inappropriate since the beginning of the year, seriously undermines the values ​​of sport, the image of tennis and is totally incompatible with the Olympic spirit “, declared the new president of the FFT.

QUALIFYING FOR THE TOKYO GAMES

On April 15, the ITF extended the deadline for one more week to determine which tennis players are eligible for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. It will be the ranking of Monday, June 14, which will serve to make up the tables in the different tournaments of the Olympic event (men’s singles, women’s singles, men’s doubles, women’s doubles and mixed doubles). This decision was made to take the rankings as a reference after the Roland Garros 2021 dispute, which will take place from June 13