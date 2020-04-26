The executive committee of the French Football Federation (FFF), meeting this Friday, recalled the general state of mind of French football faced with the health crisis caused by the Covid-19: it is important to wait for the position of the government on extending or not confinement so that leaders decide to set a deadline for the end of the 2019-2020 season. It will be either before July 15 or before July 31. “It is still difficult to project into the post-pandemic period. But the possibility of resuming our championships still exists. It would therefore be premature to pronounce the end of the season today,” said a press release from the FFF.

President Noël Le Graët personally wants all the championships to resume, even if they fail to close all the days that remain before the deadline. “If activity resumes in the country, then football must resume to fulfill its duty of social connection”, according to a reminder of principle clarified by one of his relatives.

No climbs without descents

Certain championships managed by the FFF reveal very important sporting issues. In women’s D1, there are six days left to finish the season with OL (44 points) and PSG (41 points) neck and neck for the title and the Champions League. Bordeaux is even in ambush with 37 points. In National 1, nine days have yet to be played and the first eight teams stand in eight points.

There is therefore no question of being faced with a white season. The members of the executive committee all agree on this point, even if the deconfinement will not happen overnight, as Prime Minister Édouard Philippe explained on Thursday evening. “Today’s trends may no longer be good tomorrow,” an amateur soccer executive reminded RMC Sport. To counter all the press releases that flourish beyond from the base, the Comex of the FFF insisted on the fact that the championships will resume with at the end of “climbs and descents” and not one or the other. A working group has been set up to work on this subject for a decision which will concern all the championships managed by the federation but also for leagues and districts.

An exceptional envelope

On the economic level, the federation is aware of the difficulties encountered by amateur clubs at national or regional championships. For the first cities, discussions have existed for several months now on a help that professional football could bring, in particular to National clubs in connection with the new TV rights contract. The discussions had started before the pandemic, the subject will become topical once the health crisis has passed.

On the other hand, the idea of ​​a solidarity fund was adopted by the executive committee without the amount being mentioned for the time being. There is talk of an exceptional envelope, in addition to the 86 million euros that the federation pays every year to amateur football. This is reminiscent of the bonus of the second star of 10 million euros which had been recorded last season after the world title of the Blues at the 2018 World Cup in Russia. Cash advances will be made and charges or other fines will be frozen for the clubs.

Thus, the federation is positioning itself until it can clearly confirm the various measures once the situation has improved in the country. Finally, the elections were postponed to take account of an election campaign period: from June to December for the districts, in January 2021 for the leagues and that of the FFF in March 2021.