How do you approach the pandemic period for the development of women’s football in France?

Beyond women’s football, we are really in a context that no one had imagined. Who says unprecedented context, says exceptional rule. I can tell you that Thursday, when it was necessary to decide with the executive committee to stop all amateur competitions except the D1 women and the National 1, it was not a small decision. Fortunately, we had consulted all of our clubs and actors. So it was a collegial decision. You can imagine what it is for all these young people not to go to training, not to play. That there is no football right now, it’s just amazing. But that’s nothing compared to everything that’s going on. Compared to the female D1, what made a decision different from other competitions was to have equal treatment with boys for the highest amateur level. Second thing: there are still two clubs, Olympique Lyonnais and Paris Saint-Germain, still qualified for the Champions League. Inevitably, it is necessary to determine a first, a second, and play the two quarter-finals that UEFA has not yet decided. We do not hide from you that the modalities are not yet defined and that we know how difficult and progressive it will be for deconfinement. What is certain is that the Federation will not take any risks. It is the health of our players that will be a priority.

For FIFPro, the international football union, the pandemic is an “existential threat to women’s football. What is your position?

We know that the economy of women’s football is fragile, today there are just partners who are starting to invest. We saw that the World Cup in 2019 had an impact, thanks to the crowds and the audiences. We are still the top 3 audiences of TF1, all events combined over the year. We will have to be very vigilant. We will be with the Federation. We work a lot with the new association of professional clubs, created by Laurent Nicollin, and the UCPF. The idea: to circulate information well. These clubs have the right to the state solidarity fund, but also to partial unemployment and all guarantee actions to alleviate the economic difficulties of the clubs. We know that nothing will be the same. It is a real opportunity for sport in general to think about new economic models, and this is the case for women’s football. It is time to find a new economic model, with other more diversified resources that would allow greater autonomy for clubs. Now businesses will never think like they did before.

Do you fear the disappearance of certain female sections of professional clubs in difficulty?

Everyone is vigilant. It would be very very badly perceived that the cuts are made in relation to female sport. I know the Minister of Sports is very, very vigilant about this. We are trying to support each other and this is not the time to cry scandal. We try to be truly united and united, whether with the presidents of federations, professional and amateur clubs, to avoid this kind of situation.

If the sanitary conditions allow it, do you hope for a resumption of the D1 which could stretch until the end of July?

Today, it is the sanitary that decides. Once again, the modalities of deconfinement that would allow us to resume training, we do not yet know. There are six championship days left. There is a need for a re-athletic period of three to four weeks, according to the federal doctor and those of the clubs. What is certain is that no risk will be taken for the health of female D1 players. If the deconfinement procedures allow, the female D1 will resume. If not, it will stop like other competitions.

Have you set a deadline?

We will have new announcements on May 11, with the deconfinement modalities, and the date of April 23 with UEFA which will say if it stops the Champions League for girls or not. Until mid-July, gatherings of more than 20 people are not possible. We are still limited.

Are we moving towards a hypothesis of resumption behind closed doors?

Yes for now, that’s for sure.

Could you help some D1 or D2 clubs that might be in trouble?

The budget allocated to amateur clubs has never been greater with 80 million. There will be a Federation solidarity fund set up in the coming days, but also within our Leagues and our districts. The modalities are being fixed. Everyone will be vigilant for this season, but also for the next season which will be difficult for everyone. We do everything so that our clubs benefit from government aid, with the possibility of having partial unemployment for the players (more than 150 players under federal contract in D1 out of 250, 48 players under contract in D2). The Federation also paid all costs even if the competitions are stopped. It is still seven million over all the national championships for women and men. We really do everything to be able to support them.