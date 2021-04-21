The Fetherington family is inspired by the Kardashians and this is how Kim reacted

It did not stop there. Nicola responded to Kim saying that she would love to have her on set and also told her that Mister Pearl, the designer who made her corset for the 2019 MET Gala, also designed one of the ones she wore on the show.

“Oh my God yeah, of course we’d love to have you! Did you also know that Mr. Pearl made your corset for the Met Gala and the next one he made was mine for Bridgerton? You’ve been a part of the Bridgerton world the longest the one you think about! “, the actress wrote accompanied by red heart emojis.

It is important to recognize that the Featherington family is not inspired by the Kardashians in the books of Julia QuinnHowever, those who bring him to life on the Netflix series were inspired by the Kardashians and their hit reality show, Keeping Up With The Kardashians.