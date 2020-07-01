The organization of the FesTVal continues with the preparations for the XII edition and already has a celebration date: between September 1 and 5, 2020 in Vitoria-Gasteiz. The Television Festival will adapt its format and programming to the hygienic-sanitary and security measures applied during those dates.

The FesTVal returns to Vitoria with its XII edition

The Palacio de Congresos Europa will bring together all the presentations and premieres of the festival, in addition to the programming of the ProFesTVal, to guarantee capacity restrictions and access control. The festival will abolish activities that involve crowds. The Closing Gala will be held at the Teatro Principal on Saturday, September 5, although with limited capacity.

The festival’s organization continues to work together with the institutions to guarantee an event that adapts to the conditions imposed by the health crisis. Among the measures are the suppression of collective meetings, playful acts and any other activity that involves crowding of the public, the reduction in the number of spaces where the festival takes place, the application of capacity restrictions, the enhancement of online communication, or the availability of masks and hydro-alcoholic gel at the entrances.

Change of headquarters

Another novelty is the election of the Palacio de Congresos Europa as the main venue of the festival to host the different premieres of series and / or programs, presentations to the media; Europe will continue to be the scene of the activities programmed at ProFesTVal whose workshops and meetings can be enjoyed in person and online.