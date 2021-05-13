People dressed in the chulapos costume (Photo: NurPhoto via NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The chulapos and chulapas are celebrating because the festival of San Isidro will be declared a Site of Cultural Interest (BIC) for “its social, historical and religious roots”, after a joint initiative between the Community of Madrid and the City Council that recognize this festival as “Intangible heritage of all Madrilenians”.

The regional president, Isabel Díaz Ayuso, has announced this news after it has been published in the Official Gazette of the Community of Madrid (BOCM) and has highlighted that San Isidro, a festival that is celebrated every year on May 15, it is “a cultural fact of undoubted value, whose festive and devotional components have survived throughout history.”

In a statement from the regional Executive, they highlight that the badge represents the recognition of these festivities as “one of the most relevant manifestations of the intangible heritage of Madrid, thus reserving the maximum protection provided by the regulations on historical heritage.”

The decision has been made after several technical studies that show the survival of the festival throughout history, as well as its deep social roots and the diversity and richness of its cultural manifestations.

The research also highlights the structure of the festival, the actors and spaces that star it. In addition to its evolution and the participatory networks it has generated.

On the other hand, the text highlights the different religious, civil and recreational acts that take place during this celebration. Dances and music, such as chotis and jotas, or gastronomy, where the chicken and the ins and outs or donuts stand out, as well as the clothing, with the costumes of chulapos and chul …

This article originally appeared on The HuffPost and has been updated.