Some sixty people, forty of them players aged between 13 and 24, maintain scrupulously confinement by the coronavirus in the facilities of the Juan Carlos Ferrero-Equelite Sport Academy de Villena, where they form a “big family” with all the services, but away from the tennis courts.

The center that runs the number one in the world usually has peaks of up to eighty students in its facilities in low season, and many more on holidays such as Easter and summer.

Due to the health crisis, half of the tennis players chose to stay and spend confinement together, while the other half was able to return to their countries and wait for the end of the crisis there, according to EFE. Iñaki Etxegia, corporate director of the academy.

Support and thanks

In recent days, messages of support and thanks from the parents of the players to the coaches, monitors and other academy personnel, such as physicians or cooks, have multiplied through social networks and privately.

They are emotionally congratulated and thanked at times for the care and attention their children are receiving during the health crisis.

“I think we all thought that this was not going to last as long. Those who best carry it are those from outside Spain who were already accustomed to seeing her family every three months. And those who worse, those who used to see her every weekend “he explained.

The heterogeneity of the students, of different ages and nationalities, forced the coaches and tutors to confront confinement in a “different and almost personalized” way, “because not all of them fit in a situation like this, which initially, in addition, was even scary” .

At first, being older together was more bearable for the older ones, but the younger ones missed their parents.

“Everyone has assimilated the situation well and understood the sacrifice that has to be made to get out of this,” added Etxegia.

Great union

In this sense, he highlighted the “tie ties“that have been created among all the students.” They live like brothers. The older ones help the little ones, even in their studies, “said the member of the academy, who gives as an example a French player who helps a fellow student in French classes.

The situation would be even good if it were not for the fact that the players cannot carry out the main activity for which they entered the academy: playing tennis.

“It gets tough and the truth is that the kids don’t understand why they can be in the dining room or playing chess but not training. They climb the walls because they want to train, but they are the rules, “said Etxegia, who hopes that on Monday the players can return to the courts.

Meanwhile, in the academy they manage to occupy the free time that remains after the studies, which are carried out mostly in person.

“We have organized games, contests and other activities to maintain motivation, such as rewarding those with the tidiest rooms,” he details.

Safety rules

In the sports center, despite its complete isolation and large dimensions, it follows the safety standards that have been set by the health authorities.

Every day the monitors inform the children of the situation and evolution of the pandemic, which is to face with the “maximum normality” and naturalness within the exceptionality.

“They share a gym, but they take turns, and they have an X marked for the distance to the dining room. At first we trained a little, although it has been five weeks of heavy rain and even if we wanted to be on the slopes we would not have been able to,” he said.

“Also, when we found out that in other academies it was prohibited, we left track training aside,” he revealed.

The monitors’ biggest challenge was to prevent someone from falling ill with anything, so they lowered their defenses. “

All work is supervised in first person by Juan Carlos Ferrero, who has his residence in the complex and who was surprised by the crisis in the middle of the 1,000 Master of Indian Wells.

“As soon as he could return he returned to stay with us. He is aware of everything, as always,” he concluded.

