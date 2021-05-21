the Ferraris dominated in Monaco with …

Very good feelings are those that were experienced in the Ferrari garage with its two drivers classified in the first two positions. Behind: Hamilton, Verstappen, Bottas …

May 20, 2021 (16:10 CET)

Charles Leclerc (Ferrari) set the fastest time in FP2

Enjoy all the F1 World Championship on DAZN. Try it here for a free month with no obligation

In the morning it was Checo Pérez (Red Bull) who set the best time, while in the afternoon, at the same time that the race will be held on Sunday, Ferraris were the clear dominators of the session. Carlos Sainz was first for much of FP2, even at the beginning when he was riding the Pirelli medium compound. When everyone was with the softs, again Sainz rose with the best time (1’11 ”796), until his teammate Charles Leclerc snatched it down to 1’11” 684. A distance of only 1 tenth between them, and also, they were the only ones to set a time in 1 minute and 11 seconds.

Carlos Sainz was second in FP2

Behind the two Ferraris, Lewis Hamilton (Mercedes), 3 tenths, who was ahead of Max Verstappen (Red Bull), Valtteri Bottas (Mercedes), Lando Norris (McLaren)… with Fernando Alonso (Alpine) twelfth.

A little more heat, especially on the track -50 degrees- welcomed the pilots for the dispute of the second free practice session, which began at the same time that the race will do on Sunday, 3 in the afternoon ( CET). As soon as the green light in the pit lane came on, all the drivers went out to roll and did so with the medium tire, all except Sainz, who was riding hard. Y Sainz set the best time, until Verstappen snatched it from him and second was his teammate Leclerc, to whom the mechanics had to fit a new gearbox in his Ferrari, after the problems that arose in FP1.

Hamilton climbed to second position with a time identical to that set by Verstappen above: 1’13 ”499. Absolute Equality! While Sainz, with the hard, placed third just 97 thousandths. Hamilton did another fast lap, and climbed to first place at 1’12 ”722, and soon after dropped to 1’12” 569. Sainz, for his part, was placed second again – 1 tenth behind Hamilton – and that he was the only one riding the hard.

Shortly before mid session, when Hamilton was still leading followed by Bottas, Sainz, Verstappen, Pérez… most of the drivers had pitted to put on the soft compound. Bottas had the best time (1’12 ”107), until Sainz rose to the first positionHe was the first to go down to 1’11 ”with a time of 1’11” 796. Fernando Alonso, who was ranked among the bottom, climbed to 11th place. A few minutes later, Sainz’s partner, Charles Leclerc, qualified first (1’11 “684). The two Ferraris led FP2.

When there were 12 minutes of session left, and when approaching the entrance curve to the Casino, Mick schumacher he lost control of his Haas and brushed against the fences, causing a puncture. As he could, he tried to return to the pits, but in the escape from the tunnel exit he had to park his car. At first there were only yellow flags, but in the absence of 4 and a half minutes, the session was stopped with the red flag.

Schumacher crashed into the barriers in FP2

Leclerc thus stayed with the best time followed by his teammate Sainz just 1 tenth, Hamilton qualified third, ahead of Verstappen, Bottas, Norris, Gasly, Pérez… with Alonso twelfth.

On Saturday the FP3 will start at 12 in the morning (CET).

CLASSIFICATION FP2:

1 Charles Leclerc Ferrari 1’11.684

2 Carlos Sainz Ferrari 1’11.796 0.1123 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’12.074 0.390 4 Max Verstappen Red Bull Honda 1’12.081 0.397 5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’12.107 0.423 6 Lando Norris McLaren Mercedes 1’12.379 0.695 7 Pierre Gasly AlphaTauri Honda 1’12.498 0.814 8 Sergio Perez Red Bull Honda 1’12,708 1,024 9 Antonio Giovinazzi Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’12,746 1,062 10 Sebastian Vettel Aston Martin Mercedes 1’12,982 1,298 11 Kimi Raikkonen Alfa Romeo Ferrari 1’13,065 1,381

12 Fernando Alonso Alpine Renault 1’13.175 1.49113 Lance Stroll Aston Martin Mercedes 1’13,195 1,511 14 Esteban Ocon Alpine Renault 1’13,199 1,515 15 Daniel Ricciardo McLaren Mercedes 1’13,257 1,573 16 George Russell Williams Mercedes 1’13,509 1,825 17 Nicholas Latifi Williams Mercedes 1’13,593 1,909 18 Nikita Mazepin Haas Ferrari 1’14,407 2,723 19 Mick Schumacher Haas Ferrari 1’14,416 2,732 20 Yuki Tsunoda AlphaTauri Honda 1’14,829 3,145

