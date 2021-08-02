The Ferrari # 51 pits the Belgian night to lead the 24 Hours of Spa

The # 51 Ferrari of Côme Ledogar, Nicklas Nielsen and Alessandro Pier Guidi is at the helm of the 24 Hours of Spa when two-thirds of the race have been completed. The trio of riders from the Iron Lynx team have managed to take advantage of the circumstances again to cross the equator of the Belgian event at the top, adding the maximum points at stake at this point in the race. With a higher pace than the Audi # 32, only the Safety Car has prevented the GT3 of the Italian brand from taking a greater advantage. The Aston Martin # 95 closes the provisional podium of the queen of the GT3 eventafter the abandonment of Dani Juncadella’s Mercedes # 88.

The # 51 is being the ‘opportunistic’ GT3. He led the race at 6 o’clock to claim the points to be distributed at that time without having a solid race lead, in the hands of the # 63 Lamborghini in the following hours. And he did it again at 12 o’clock to win as many points as possible again. The duel between the Lamborghini # 63 and the Audi # 32 did not break until after the tenth hour, even if from behind the Audi # 37 with problems in the pitlane entrance gave way on the provisional podium to Aston Martin # 95, leaving Ferrari # 51 fourth and Mercedes # 88 fifth in full comeback.

The Audi # 32 has settled into the top spots and is not moving from the podium despite the variations of the race.

The penalty for the # 63 Lamborghini for exceeding Marco Mapelli speed in the pitlane in his stop in the period of ‘FCY’ caused by the accident of the BMW # 34 not only made him lose the leadership, but also due to the combination of neutralizations that occurred due to the failure of the Lamborghini # 666 I also lost a lap. Among the technical stops taking advantage of this moment of the race carried out by some teams, the # 51 Ferrari managed to take the lead in the middle of the race ahead of Audi # 37, Aston Martin # 59 and Mercedes # 88. With a big stint in the mist, Alessandro Pier Guidi consolidated the leadership of Iron Lynx’s GT3.

In the two hours after the midpoint, Alessandro Pier Guidi and Côme Ledogar managed to extend the lead of the Ferrari # 51 to amass 40 seconds ahead of the Audi # 32. However, the race was still open as both GT3s had to make their mandatory technical stop, as did the # 88 Mercedes, third at that point in the race. Beyond this point, Nicklas Nielsen’s rent on the next stint evaporated before reaching two-thirds of the race due to the neutralization that occurred after the Lamborghini # 16 accident. A circumstance that despite everything benefited the leading group, since provided the opportunity to make the mandatory technical stop.

The Aston Martin # 95 of the Garage 59 team closes the provisional podium at the Belgian track.

The Ferrari # 51 was thus at the head of the race ahead of the Audi # 32 and the Aston Martin # 95 in an equation in which the Mercedes # 88 of the AKKA ASP team disappeared. The GT3 in which Dani Juncadella was competing had to leave the race due to a breakdown on the left rear shock. Thus the ‘top 5’ was opened to new members. In fact, leaving aside the Ferrari # 51, Audi # 32 and Aston Martin # 95, present in the leading group practically at all times, in the ‘top 5’ emerged the figures of the Audi # 66 from Attempto Racing in the hands of Christopher Mies and the Porsche # 47 driven by Maxime Martin.

Despite his double sanction, the Lamborghini # 63 captained by Mirko Bortolotti remains in sixth place, albeit far from the leading group. Behind, the Audi # 25 is seventh, while the McLaren # 38 of the Jota team continues in the same eighth position he had when he crossed the first third of the race. Within the ‘top 10’ the Audi # 37 also appears after falling definitively from the fight for the podium and the Mercedes # 4. For its part, Mercedes # 90 continues to lead the Silver Cup from 13th overall, even after some problems overnight.

Results of the 24 Hours of Spa 2021 after a 16 hour race

P. PilotsCar

No.TeamTime * 1st Ledogar / Nielsen / Pier Guidi

Ferrari 488 GT3 # 51Iron Lynx

16 hours

2nd Vanthoor / Van der Linde / Weerts

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 32Team WRT

+

3rd Thiim / Gunn / Sorensen

Aston Martin Vantage GT3 # 95Garage 59

+ 4th Drudi / Marschall / Mies

Audi R8 LMS GT3

# 66Attempto Racing

+ 5th Martin / Tandy / Vanthoor

Porsche 911 GT3 R

# 47KCMG

+ 6th Bortolotti / Mapelli / Caldarelli

Lamborghini Huracán GT3 # 63Orange1 FFF Racing

+ 7th Winkelhock / Niederhauser / Haase

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 25Saintéloc Racing

+ 8th Bell / Wilkinson / Barnicoat

McLaren 720S GT3 # 38JOTA

+ 9º Müller / Frijns / Lind

Audi R8 LMS GT3 # 37Team WRT

+ 10th Engel / Stolz / April

Mercedes-AMG GT3

# 4Team HRT

+

* A failure in the reception of the timing prevents defining the exact differences between the competitors.