Little could they imagine Ana Milan and Pablo Motos that an interview that both starred in ‘El hormiguero’ nine years ago was going to go viral in the middle of 2020. And it is that a user has posted some fragments of a talk in which the actress and presenter presented « Sex in Milan », one of her books, in the space of Antena 3. In the interview we saw how she did not hesitate to break stereotypes than Motos was trying to introduce the talk and for this reason it has been applauded Today.

Pablo Motos and Ana Milán, in ‘El hormiguero’

And it is that possibly with the passage of time we find ourselves in a much more critical society that no longer allows according to what type of interviews. Thus, Ana Milan has received a wave of congratulations and positive comments on social networks, as can be seen in the responses to the aforementioned video. « Where there is freshness and intelligence there is no need for a script », « she is very fast in the answers », « I never saw so many spankings to Pablo Motos, I love Ana Milan », are some of the comments that we can read on Twitter.

« We buy the bags we want »

During the interview, Motos joked that women, even if they have five unworn bags, always want to buy one more. « Why do we have to understand that nonsense?« Motorcycles wondered, to which Milan responded with humor: » We like these things (…) and we have grown, we have earned money and with our money we buy the bags we wantA forceful zasca in which the independent role of women in our society was put on the table, which should not depend on anyone or give explanations for many of its actions.

But the thing was not there, and is that Motos also wondered what happened if he was with a woman who « is getting uglier every day ». « Well, you know what you would have to do … leave her. Because a woman who gets uglier every day is that she is unhappy, otherwise she would be prettier « , answered Milan emphatically, to which Motos replied: » The book is called « Sex in Milan », not demagoguery. » Milan, launching another fun zasca and showing that in feminism and fighting for the role of women absolutely nobody wins.