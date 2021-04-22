The feminist message of Pablo Iglesias’ mask in the 4-M debate

Pablo Iglesias during the Telemadrid debate. (Photo: Pool EfeGTRES)

The environment is being prepared for the regional elections of the next 4-M. This Thursday, the candidates of the six main formations debated live on Telemadrid, leaving some highly commented moments. In addition to the proposals they confronted, the candidates said a lot with their clothes. Beyond the coincidence of the outfit with the Madrid colors of Mónica García and Isabel Díaz Ayuso, Pablo Iglesias also wanted to send a message with his outfit, specifically with his mask.

The United We Can candidate for the Madrid Assembly arrived on the Telemadrid set by taxi and wearing a brown mask with white polka dots. Due to its simple appearance, it did not seem to hide any message, but its origin did.

Iglesias’s mask was woven by women victims of trafficking and sexual exploitation of the NGO APRAMP during the coronavirus pandemic, as they have pointed out on Twitter from the association.

In addition, it is not the first time that Iglesias uses this mask in a public event, last weekend he also wore it at the campaign opening ceremony in Nelson Mandela Square in the Lavapiés neighborhood of Madrid.

As stated on its website, this organization seeks to “prevent and eradicate sexual exploitation and human trafficking” and helps victims of trafficking to achieve freedom, dignity and autonomy away from the abuses of their exploiters.

One of the most recent initiatives has been the textile training workshop for women victims of sexual exploitation during covid-19. Through this initiative the survivors work with young designers who are committed to sustainability. An example of this is …

