The female ‘Red’ begins its concentration in Marbella

04/05/2021

On at 4:56 PM CEST

EFE

The Spanish women’s soccer teamHe began his concentration in Marbella (Málaga) this Monday, where he will play two friendly matches against the teams of Netherlands and Mexico on April 9 and 13.

The 24 internationals summoned by Jorge Vilda They met this Monday in Marbella, where this afternoon they are scheduled to complete their first training session with a view to this Friday’s match (7:00 p.m.) against the current world runners-up and European champions.

Four days later, the first historical confrontation is scheduled, at an absolute level, between the national teams of Spain and Mexico And it is that in the sub-17 category they starred in the final of the 2018 World Cup, which was won by the Spanish team led by Toña Is.