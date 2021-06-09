The female Madrid expels Ubogagu

06/09/2021 at 12:25 PM CEST

Chioma Ubogagu, a Real Madrid player, is already out of the club, where he arrived in 2019 when it was still the CD Heel. At least, it is not reflected on the website of the white club, so it practically confirms his departure from the Madrid team.

The Englishwoman no longer counted sportingly for coach David Aznar and his departure was already a priority. Even so, the ‘newspaper AS’ assures that Ubogagu does not leave Real Madrid only for a sporting matter, but that his march goes beyond the pitch. Always according to the information, the reason for this decision is that Ubogagu left for his country early.

The club and the players had established a rest period that the forward did not respect and left the team days before and without notice to attend the wedding of a relative. An act of indiscipline that the white club have decided not to tolerate anymore. The player was already aiming for her departure, but this would have been the straw that broke the camel’s back.