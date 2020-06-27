Luis Suarez He appeared after the match at the Movistar LaLiga microphones to analyze Barcelona’s draw at Balaídos (2-2). The Uruguayan’s two goals were not enough to defeat Óscar García’s team. This result allows them to regain the lead momentarily but only for one point, so if they were to win Madrid they would be the leaders alone, hence the Barca 9 assure that the feelings are negative.

Sensations

« The feeling is negative because we lost two important points to continue in the fight for the title because we knew that we depended on ourselves and hope that Real Madrid lost some point. We are left with the feeling of frustration at losing two points.

The league escapes

“There are still complicated games for both us and them. We knew that one of the complicated exits was this, the other is Villarreal and we have Atlético as well. The feeling is that we have left is that we have lost two important points and we have to correct things to improve ”.

Problems away from the Camp Nou

« That’s what coaches are for, to analyze those situations. We try to contribute everything we have within the field. You are left with the feeling that away from home many times we are losing important points, that we did not use to do other seasons ».

Is it a management problem?

«We had a rival who fights not to descend. He has high-quality players, who are there because the results did not come out. Iago’s free kick shows you the quality they have. That is the rival’s virtue ».

Goals

«Happy to have tried to help the team in these two goals. You are left feeling angry, frustrated at losing two points.