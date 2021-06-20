“The feeling is bad. We have not achieved the objective “

06/20/2021

On at 23:58 CEST

He was a nervous wreck during the game. He ended up leaving his vocal cords encouraging his players in search of a goal that would force extra time and that did not end up arriving. After ninety minutes, Francisco Collapsed. The Andalusian words were choking him, with a lump in his throat and emotions on the surface, he appeared before the media. “The feeling is bad. How it will be. We have not achieved the goal & rdquor ;, said the Girona coach in the press room.

The coach congratulated Rayo Vallecano for his promotion to First, although he left some but to the triumph of the Madrid in Montilivi. “Your goalkeeper has been very good. We had clear chances, but in the second half the game was interrupted a lot. I’m not going to value it because everyone has seen it. I have not seen Saveljich & rdquor; s hands live, he said. As for the game itself, Francisco he considered that the first half was very bad and that two mistakes cost two goals. In the second half the team “managed to rebuild & rdquor ;.

the locker room, sunk

It was harder for the Andalusian coach to talk about his players and their state of mind. “You can imagine how the dressing room is, it’s a stick. We have rowed a lot, we were very excited to return to Primera. This was a final. We are screwed. The players, the club, the fans, everyone, but tomorrow we have to get up, there is no other & rdquor;, snapped the coach.

With yesterday’s, Girona has fallen in two finals due to promotion in less than ten months: “It is not a thorn in the middle, it is a sword that I have. Although this is the sport. The impulse has to be stronger. We have no other & rdquor ;. Francisco did not ensure his continuity next season on the Montilivi bench. “I don’t have the head time to think about that. I’m in a loop of emotions. My players and my fans are very screwed up. There will be time to sit down with the club. We’ve been through a lot this season and this is the only fucking (sic) game we’ve lost in many months & rdquor ;.