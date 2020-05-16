Former coach understands that the relationship with the club that projected him to the world was decisive for him to accept the invitation, but he believes that the exit was at the right time

Vasco’s bet to lead the team in 2020 was in a medallion: Abel Braga, 67, winning resume. But it did not work. After two months, he left the club after a loss to Fluminense with Maracanã already empty, with the stoppage of Brazilian football already scheduled for that day March 15. The farewell game itself was a coincidence: the meeting between the team that designed the player Abel for the national scene with the one that raised him to the world.

“I played eight years at Fluminense, I owe my conduct, character, a lot to Fluminense and my parents. It was eight years. My conduct is Fluminense. vice, World Cup … the feeling betrayed me and things did not go well. After the game against Fluminense, already without an audience, I said: “President, it’s time. There will be time for you to choose, it’s not working. “Before the games, the president and I were already cursed. And it wasn’t that it hurt me, but it was the perception that the fans want another president, or another coach – explained Abel, in an interview with ESPN Brasil this Saturday.

During this time at Vasco, Abel Braga’s predecessor added, in 14 games, four wins, five draws and five losses.

