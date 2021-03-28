The Fed’s first meeting of the year under Biden’s chairmanship. What do the international managers think?

The Fed maintains current interest rates, between 0% and 0.25%, but warns that “the pace of recovery of economic activity and employment have moderated in recent months, with the weakness concentrated in the sectors most intensely affected by the pandemic, “said the institution after its two-day monetary policy meeting that ended on Wednesday. We leave you with the first impressions of the international management companies.

James McCann, Senior Global Economist at Aberdeen Standard Investments

The last meeting of the Federal Reserve was not about fireworks. It was about Jerome Powell making it clear that the monetary authority will not reduce its activity in the short term. Although optimism around the recovery is based on the prospect of new fiscal stimulus coupled with the deployment of vaccines, for now the economy continues to fight the latest spike in Covid-19. Powell will undoubtedly be on the lookout for what his predecessor Janet Yellen might do on the fiscal front, but for now he is unwilling to have a conversation about withdrawing these measures.

Christian Scherrmann, US Economist at DWS

In general, the first FOMC meeting of 2021 happened as most of us already expected. The Fed maintains its supportive stance without changing its rather optimistic outlook for 2021. Rate hikes and tapering are not on the agenda for now and the Fed’s patience regarding any rise in inflation has been reiterated. In short, a fairly balanced meeting, in our opinion. However, the details are interesting.

Small changes from the previous statement highlight the recent loss of economic momentum related to the pandemic. Today’s statement mentions the progress of vaccines as relevant to economic recovery, and the impact of the pandemic on economic activity is no longer judged “in the medium term.” Powell made it clear at the press conference: these risks are now considered to be short-term. Even so, the path to recovery remains uncertainhe added. He also highlighted that the recent moderation in activity seems to be more differentiated, and mentioned that job losses have been high in leisure and hospitality. We have also observed the following: the economy is adjusting to the pandemic and non-leisure employment and hospitality have remained quite robust, a rather optimistic sign.

Over time, the wide distribution of vaccines will outpace the pandemic. “Masks and social distancing will help in the meantime,” Powell explained. Another help was the administration’s recently approved $ 900 billion stimulus bill. But monetary policy will play a critical role in supporting the economy, and asset purchases and low rates remain the Fed’s weapon of choice. The Fed continues to insist that it could do more if necessary, of course. When it comes to the labor market, Powell stated that it will most likely be some time before we see substantial progress towards the Fed’s targets. Interestingly, he added that some jobs are most likely to disappear altogether once after the pandemic is over. This is a rather pessimistic statement, as it implies that the Federal Reserve expects a persistent slack in the labor market. We agree, rate hikes, based on employment, are a long way off. However, Powell’s hint could also be interpreted as an indication that the Fed expects lasting changes in the economy, altering the future we will all live in. But what about reducing asset purchases? Powell answered this question in the question-and-answer session in the usual way: the Fed’s policy stance is correct and it would be premature to discuss the issue. We agree again, for the moment.

Anna Stupnytska, Global Macro Economist at Fidelity International

While yesterday’s FOMC statement acknowledged some moderation in the recovery and weaker progress in the labor market, This deterioration in data coupled with the resurgence of the virus has not been enough for the Fed to further relax its policy at this stage. The incredible relaxation in financial conditions observed since the start of the pandemic is clearly giving the Fed a lot of confidence in the appropriateness of its current stance.

Also, as President Powell noted, the combination of continued fiscal policy support and the rollout of vaccination programs point to a better outlook later in the year. And despite the expectation of a reopening-induced rebound, The Federal Reserve is expected to maintain the extremely accommodative policy stance in the coming months to demonstrate the credibility of your new framework. But with markets already focused on ‘Fed policy exit risk’, and anticipating a taper tantrum, the Fed faces a very tight balancing act when it comes to communicating any policy changes in the coming months. and years.