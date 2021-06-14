The Fed’s control over the gold market

Central banks and the Fed in particular are keen to get the price of gold under control in an attempt to hide that things are not going to be different and there will be no inflation.

So they have got down to business and are trying to push the price of gold down by using a series of offshore shell companies of their friends Goldman Sachs and JP Morgan to go short on the paper market.

These attacks usually start first by selling gold miners and silver futures and then jump on the gold once it starts to wobble, and they are usually overnight moves when the volume in the Comex is very low. In fact, lately they have already decided not to hide so much and simply wait until the Comex opens to show their talents.

Evolution of the price of gold Eduardo Bolinches

Here you can see that gold has been declining since hitting all-time highs at $ 2,075 per ounce to recent lows at 1,677 before turning around and breaking the pattern of decreasing highs and lows.

Now, it is possible that the price will be attacked with new sales so that it does not exceed $ 1,920 since exceeding that price, which are the all-time highs of 2011, will generate a great buy signal. And they want to avoid that at all costs.

That is why gold will continue to encounter new attempts to manipulate its price in the coming months but they will be able to do little.

The physical market is taking over for the first time in many years and there is no going back.