The Spanish Football Federation is determined to play with the public in the stands the final of the Copa del Rey 2019/20. For this, the body led by Luis Rubiales would be willing to wait until September to get a crowd to go to the La Cartuja Olympic stadium in Seville for the duel between Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad. Remember that the final was scheduled for April 18, but it was postponed.

Both clubs are on the same page as the Federation itself and they want to dispute a historical appointment for them with the presence of the public. OKDIARIO has learned that all involved censure the date promulgated by the League on August 5 because there are no guarantees that the public can be there and because the heat in the Andalusian capital can be suffocating.

It is because of that the Federation would have already transferred the possibility of playing in September –With the new League season already started-, but realizing the ambitions of both clubs to play with the public. Remember that the league, if it were to restart for the remainder of the season, I would do it behind closed doors due to the danger of the coronavirus.

Luis Rubiales and his team have always defended that football needs the presence of the public and for this reason, the main prerogative for this clash to take place will be for the stands to be full. We must remember that this duel has a Extra symbolism as it is a derby and the first time that the two main Basque teams meet in a Copa del Rey final.

The Federation is not in a hurry for the Copa del Rey final to be held and they have been put as the main objective that there is public. Athletic and Real Sociedad agree that September is the best possible date to guarantee the show that everyone wants to see.