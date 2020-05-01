The latest announcement by UEFA to the Spanish Football Federation has blown up the relative calm with which the issue of being able to play the Copa del Rey final with an audience beyond the limits of this season was taking place. . It has forced the federative entity to have to move a chip to make a decision, because if it is not played before August 3, the Cup champion would be left without the added prize of qualifying to play the group stage of UEFA Europe League. And forced to do so, in the next few hours he plans to send all the documentation he has in his possession to the finalist clubs, Real Sociedad and Athletic Club, so that they can position themselves having all the necessary data. In 48 hours, as many people from Donostia as Bilbao will have to respond with their final position.

The day around this closed or open door final issue has been longer and busier than it seemed. Athletic has issued a statement after 13 hours of meeting of its Board of Directors. Meanwhile he has been in contact with the Federation itself and with the Royal Society. And the txuri-urdin team, in turn, has also had conversations with Luis Rubiales, who has already made it clear that his stance is firm and does not change it, he wants to play the final of the Copa del Rey with an audience in stands as long as UEFA and, above all, the health authorities allow, explaining that they will not be the ones who make a final decision on how and when to play the final. Athletic also knows the position of the San Sebastian club.

The procedure of the Spanish Football Federation, from now on, will be as follows. In the next few days he will send the two Basque entities the documentation on the final so that they can apply and decide: final with public and resignation from the European Cup, or final without public in August keeping the European place for the Cup champion. Rubiales will then give 48 hours to Real and Athletic to position themselves and let them know what their decision is. And the Real’s response is going to be blunt: final with an audience with the next season started when the health authorities allow it. In other words, in this kind of chessboard that this issue has become, the realistic team leaves the ball on Athletic’s roof, which will have to get more wet than it did in the statement this Friday, knowing that He is the one who has the most to lose right now, because today his most direct way to play in Europe next year is to play the final in August and win it. When the Federation has the argued response from the two clubs, it will meet with them (probably next week) to finalize the decision and finally announce publicly if the Cup final will be played in August behind closed doors or with the next campaign already. started with fans in the stands of La Cartuja.